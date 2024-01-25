Jupiter Medical Center Unveils Partnership with My Gene Counsel to Support Cancer Genetic Counseling and Testing Program

Partnership Will Offer Genetic Services to All Cancer Patients

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jupiter Medical Center (JMC), a leading, not-for-profit medical center in Florida, today announced it will begin providing patients with continuously updated genetic counseling data through an innovative new partnership with My Gene Counsel, a digital health company specializing in scaled genetic counseling and testing. This collaboration marks a pioneering step for Jupiter Medical Center, as it becomes the first clinical site in the region to integrate digital tools for all current and past patients who have been seen for genetic counseling.

The initiative will begin serving all patients at Jupiter Medical Center. My Gene Counsel's Living Lab Report will provide JMC patients with updated genetic counseling information as new disease details are discovered, precision medicines are developed, guidelines evolve, and genetic variants are reclassified.

Rogerio C. Lilenbaum, MD, FASCO, SVP and Chief Physician Executive and Director of The Anderson Family Cancer Institute emphasized the importance of this program: "This project is not just a step forward in cancer care; it's a leap. By integrating My Gene Counsel's Living Lab Report, we are poised to transform the standard of care, offering more patients the option to pursue genetic counseling and testing and supporting them for years with updating information relevant to their condition. Our commitment to equity and expanding access to these critical services reflects our dedication to the health and well-being of our community as well as our long- term commitment."

Ellen Matloff, co-founder and CEO of My Gene Counsel, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Working with Jupiter Medical Center on this forward-thinking project is an honor. The Living Lab Report will significantly enhance JMC's Cancer Genetics Program, breaking down barriers to care and providing every patient with cancer, or a family history of cancer, the opportunity to have genetic testing that could positively impact their cancer treatment."

ABOUT MY GENE COUNSEL:

My Gene Counsel is a digital health company that enables partners to scale genetic counseling and testing, supporting clinicians and patients, and providing safe, equitable genetic testing across networks. Founded by certified genetic counselors with over 30 years of clinical experience, My Gene Counsel is dedicated to helping partners save resources, retain patients, and efficiently deliver on the promise of precision medicine. For more information, visit https://www.mygenecounsel.com.

ABOUT JUPITER MEDICAL CENTER:

Rated #1 in the region for quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is the leading destination for world-class health care in Palm Beach County and across the Treasure Coast. Jupiter Medical Center's state-of-the-art facilities and leading-edge technologies enable its award-winning physicians to provide a comprehensive continuum of inpatient and outpatient health care services. Jupiter Medical Center's specialty centers of excellence include: comprehensive cancer care, cardiovascular care, orthopedics, neurosciences, and women's and children's services. For more information about Jupiter Medical Center, please call 561-263-2234 or visit http://www.jupitermed.com.

