Jupiter Smiles Dentistry in Jupiter, Florida Introduces Its New Website

Dr. Scherb has practiced in the Palm Beach County area since 1989. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He has completed extensive training and continuing education in general and restorative dentistry.

Dr. Paulett also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She completed an advanced education program in General Practice Residency at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Drs. Scherb and Paulett have completed many hours of continuing education to hone their skills. Dr. Scherb is a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. He serves on the faculty of the Pankey Institute, where he received Pankey Scholar status in 2002. Dr. Paulett is working on her fellowship at the Academy of General Dentistry.

"Our goal is to provide comprehensive dental care in an environment where every patient feels relaxed," said Dr. Scherb. "We operate our practice with a focus on values and relationships. We want current and future patients to know that we are always thinking of ways to safeguard and improve their oral health."

Jupiter Smiles Dentistry provides a full range of advanced dental services in a friendly, calming environment. The practice is located at 2143 South US Highway 1, Jupiter, FL, 33477, and can be reached by telephone at 561-747-6611. Prospective patients can visit the practice's website at https://www.jupitersmiles.com to learn more and schedule an appointment.

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

