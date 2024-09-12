Jupiter Vacation Rentals Unveils First Private Resort: Kon-Tiki Falls

Kon-Tiki Falls redefines luxury - an entire resort, all to yourself. Post this

DESIGNED FOR FAMILIES, GROUPS, AND THOSE SEEKING UNFORGETTABLE GETAWAYS

The Arnaus purchased the property with a clear vision, personally overseeing every aspect of the extensive year-long renovation to create the resort that many will come to love. Set on 1.25 acres of lush tropical landscape, Kon-Tiki Falls features a main house and a separate private villa. This luxurious property boasts 5,500 square feet of living space, including seven spacious bedrooms and three living rooms.

Offering a truly unique experience in one of Florida's best-kept beach towns, Kon-Tiki Falls includes amenities such as:

A private lazy river encircling a serene island oasis

A cascading waterfall over a pirate-themed grotto

A zero-entry pool with chaise lounges and four tiki huts

Miniature golf course, volleyball court, and cornhole area

Outdoor kitchen, grill, and bar perfect for resort-style entertaining

Luxurious accommodations for up to 15 guests

A NEW BENCHMARK IN VACATION RENTALS

Kon-Tiki Falls is the latest addition to Jupiter Vacation Rentals' portfolio of high-end properties. The firm has quickly established itself as the premier property management company in Jupiter, Florida, and the surrounding areas.

"Our experience in renovating and managing top-performing vacation rentals has culminated in Kon-Tiki Falls," explained Kelly Arnau. "As avid travelers, we've combined everything we love about travel with what we've learned about creating desirable destinations and poured it into this property."

THE ARNAUS' PROVEN TRACK RECORD

Over 1,000 reviews on Airbnb and VRBO with an average rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars

Successfully renovated, launched, and sold Blue Water Cove Resort on Singer Island

Created the most authoritative book direct site for Jupiter, Florida

Management of The River House, which ranks as the highest revenue-generating rental in Jupiter , according to Airdna

KON-TIKI FALLS: YOUR IDEAL DESTINATION FOR:

Families seeking a private, luxurious getaway

Groups looking for a unique gathering spot

Travelers seeking an unforgettable Florida beach town vacation

LOCATION AND AVAILABILITY

Kon-Tiki Falls is ideally situated in Jupiter, Florida, known for its pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters, and vibrant island vibes. Open since August 2024, the resort is now welcoming guests and accepting bookings.

"We're excited to offer this exclusive experience to travelers," said Jim Arnau. "With the limited availability and unique offerings of Kon-Tiki Falls, we highly recommend booking as early as possible to secure your stay."

For more information about Kon-Tiki Falls or to make a reservation, visit https://jupitervacationrentals.com/property/jupiter-florida-resort/ or contact Jupiter Vacation Rentals directly.

