Jurin AI Appoints Yukihiro Osawa as Representative Director & Chairman

When I was running a contact center business years ago, full automation was something I could only dream about. The technology simply wasn't there. That is no longer true. The vision that Rise has built at Jurin AI is, in essence, the future we once imagined but couldn't reach. Post this

Osawa started his career at Mitsui & Co., Ltd., where he built and operated large-scale contact centers across telecommunications, manufacturing, financial services, and direct retail. He watched, firsthand, as full automation remained just out of reach. Notably, during the 1990s and into the 2000s, he took a leadership role at AdamNet Ltd. (a strategic subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and one of the predecessors of today's MKI [Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co., Ltd.]), where he drove structural transformation across the contact center industry.

He went on to serve as VP and SVP at a series of leading U.S. technology companies including Macromedia (Flash), DivX, Sonic, and Rovi (TV Guide), driving Japan and Asia-Pacific business operations and helping each company's technology achieve global de facto standard status. He currently leads Japan K.K. of Dolby Laboratories Inc. as Representative Director & President, and Regional Head (Vice President), overseeing market expansion and ecosystem development across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Throughout that journey, the vision of fully autonomous operations never left him. Twenty-five years later, with AI finally making it possible, Osawa is back to finish what he started.

AI That Runs the Business, Not Just the Inbox

Jurin AI builds AI agents for high-performing enterprises. The technology doesn't just respond to requests, but autonomously executes the end-to-end workflows behind them. Powered by multi-agent architecture, the platform unifies communication across email, phone, messaging, and social media, while integrating deeply with CRM platforms, enterprise systems, and databases. In practice, for example, an incoming customer inquiry doesn't just get a reply; it triggers a refund, schedules an appointment, updates a record, and logs everything in the CRM, without any human lifting a finger.

The Jurin AI platform handles 90% of routine communications automatically, responds in under 0.4 seconds, achieves a 90% customer satisfaction score, and supports 100+ languages. It sets up in days. Today, 34 out of Japan's top 100 enterprises are already running on it to tackle labor shortages, focus on high-value work, and unlock the next order of scale.

Yukihiro Osawa, Representative Director & Chairman, Jurin AI: "Japan's accelerating population decline and labor shortage are structural challenges that will define the coming decade. When I was running a contact center business years ago, full automation was something I could only dream about. The technology simply wasn't there. That is no longer true. The vision that Rise has built at Jurin AI is, in essence, the future we once imagined but couldn't reach. I see enormous potential for Jurin AI to compete on a global stage as one of the rare Japanese-born companies capable of winning on technology. I join this mission with a profound sense of purpose."

Rise Ooi, Founder & CEO, Jurin AI: "Welcoming Chairman Osawa is far more than a governance milestone. Someone who was on the front lines building and running large-scale contact centers 25 years ago is now joining us to make fully autonomous operations a reality. His understanding of both the infrastructure and the human complexity behind enterprise operations will be invaluable in moving AI from theory into real-world business infrastructure. We are building an AI agent company from Japan that can compete globally, and we are accelerating that mission together."

Going forward, Osawa will focus on Jurin AI's medium-to-long-term strategy, global governance, and international market expansion.

About Yukihiro Osawa

Osawa began his career at Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Information Business Division), where he built and operated large-scale contact centers and launched a CRM consulting practice. He went on to lead Japan and Asia-Pacific operations at multiple U.S. technology companies, before assuming his current role as Representative Director & President of Japan K.K. of Dolby Laboratories Inc., with regional oversight of Southeast Asia and Oceania. His areas of expertise include global management, technology business strategy, and post-merger integration.

He has lived and worked in Silicon Valley and Singapore. He holds a degree from Waseda University (Department of Science and Engineering), and completed EMP (Executive Management Program) of the University of Tokyo.

About Jurin AI

Jurin AI is building the AI Agent for high-performing enterprises. Our technology automates business communications (email, phone, messaging) and the workflows behind them for a better way to do business.

Within just one year of founding, we have become one of the fastest growing startups globally. With offices in Japan, Korea, and Singapore, we are steering Asia-Pacific towards an agentic future. Trusted by large Japanese enterprises every Tokyo resident relies on and respects, Jurin AI integrates seamlessly into existing tools and systems to execute tasks across 100+ languages, enabling teams to tackle labor shortage, focus on strategic, high-value activities, and finally unlock scale to grow the business by another 10x.

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Media Contact

Asuka Takayama, Jurin AI, 81 8046070677, [email protected], https://jurin.ai/

SOURCE Jurin AI