Juristat Grows Leadership Team and Accelerates Product Innovation Following Significant Private Equity Investment

"We've already doubled the size of our customer success team as part of our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience," said Francesca Cruz. "Now, we're launching a series of innovative features that are doubling our workflow capacity and reimagining patent analytics." Post this

Juristat also welcomed Erin Barry, its new Senior Director of Customer Success. Barry's strong background in account management and service will complement Juristat's often-lauded client success team.

"We've already doubled the size of our customer success team as part of our commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience," said Cruz. "Now, we're launching a series of innovative features that are doubling our workflow capacity and reimagining patent analytics."

To support Juristat's leap forward, Natalie Dickson will serve as Vice President of Finance. Dickson is working to streamline processes and create greater efficiencies, continuing to strengthen Juristat's financial position.

"We're thrilled to welcome Francesca, Natalie and Erin to Juristat's leadership team as part of our overall strategy to enhance our already industry-leading patent analytics products," said Arun Mittal, Managing Partner at MBM Capital.

Since its launch in 2013, Juristat's technology has evolved into the predominant solution for patent analytics and the automation of Office Action Responses and Information Disclosure Statements. The company boasts a clientele that includes more than a third of the top 100 patent law firms, such as Fish & Richardson, Knobbe Martens, and McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff, as well as technology giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Lenovo.

About Juristat, Inc.

Juristat, Inc (www.juristat.com) is a data analytics and workflow automation company whose products are used by innovative law firms and companies to improve prosecution outcomes, make more strategic business decisions, and streamline the most tedious tasks associated with obtaining a patent at the USPTO.

About MBM

MBM Capital (www.mbmcapital.co) invests in formerly venture-backed tech companies with great products, real revenue and strong teams, but which need a different kind of capital partner to achieve profitability and sustainable growth. With a specific focus in HR tech, fintech, data and ecommerce, MBM catalyzes profitable growth with an injection of capital, top-tier talent and a proven operational playbook to engineer attractive exits.

Media Contact

Danielle Hohmeier, Juristat, 1 314-707-5300 708, [email protected], www.juristat.com

SOURCE Juristat