Juristat Releases Data-Driven Ranking of Top Patent Firms at the USPTO

"This year's rankings offer a deeper look at the patent landscape, capturing the firms that deliver the best results, both in terms of volume and performance," said Francesca Cruz, Sr. Vice President of Revenue at Juristat. "It's not just about who files the most—it's about who does it the best." Post this

Juristat's rankings, based on the analysis of over 10 million patent applications, examine the performance of law firms within each of the USPTO's technology centers. Using three key metrics—number of applications filed, allowance rate, and average office actions before allowance—the report delivers unparalleled insight into the firms that excel within each technology center.

"This year's rankings offer a deeper look at the patent landscape, capturing the firms that deliver the best results, both in terms of volume and performance," said Francesca Cruz, Sr. Vice President of Revenue at Juristat. "It's not just about who files the most—it's about who does it the best."

Key Trends from the 2024 Top Patent Firms Report:

Two Firms Rank in 8 Tech Centers - Fish & Richardson and Foley & Lardner ranked in each of the eight technology centers evaluated, showcasing their versatility across diverse technical fields.

39 New Additions - A record 39 firms made their debut, including 12 large, 14 medium, and 13 small firms. Notably, Gray Ice Higdon , a medium-sized firm, secured a top spot in Tech Center 2600.

, a medium-sized firm, secured a top spot in Tech Center 2600. Large Firms Lead - Despite many small and medium firms ranking, nearly 70% of the top firms are large (500+ applications per year).

53 Firms Ranked for 5 Consecutive Years - Consistency remains key, with 53 firms, including McCoy Russell (in Tech Center 3700) and Dentons (in Tech Center 1600), maintaining their dominance.

(in Tech Center 3700) and Dentons (in Tech Center 1600), maintaining their dominance. 133 Firms Ranked - This year's list is the largest yet, with 133 firms ranked, up from 111 last year. This is the most firms that have met the eligibility criteria and shown outstanding performance in the evaluated metrics.

"Ultimately, the rankings underscore the importance of using data analytics to evaluate a firm's patent expertise," said Danielle Hohmeier, Director of Marketing at Juristat. "Whether it's a new entrant like Gray Ice Higdon or consistent performers like McCoy Russell and Dentons, the Top Patent Firms rankings use data, not participation fees or subjective input, to highlight firms that deliver exceptional results."

The full Top Patent Firms report is now available for download on Juristat's website, offering detailed rankings and insights for both patent firms and corporate legal teams.

Since its launch in 2013, Juristat's technology has evolved into the predominant solution for patent analytics and the automation of Office Action Responses and Information Disclosure Statements. The company boasts a clientele that includes more than a third of the top 100 patent law firms, such as Fish & Richardson, Knobbe Martens, and McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff, as well as technology giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Lenovo.

About Juristat, Inc.

Juristat, Inc (www.juristat.com) is a data analytics and workflow automation company whose products are used by innovative law firms and companies to improve prosecution outcomes, make more strategic business decisions, and streamline the most tedious tasks associated with obtaining a patent at the USPTO.

Media Contact

Danielle Hohmeier, Juristat, 1 314-707-5300 708, [email protected], www.juristat.com

Contact: Danielle Hohmeier FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ph: 314-707-5300 ext 708

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Juristat