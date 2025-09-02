JurisTrade Closes Multimillion-Dollar NAFTA Arbitration Monetization and Launches New Co-Investment Opportunity

JurisTrade closed a multimillion-dollar NAFTA arbitration monetization this quarter, structured through a syndicated co-investment vehicle with participation from institutional investors, including litigation finance and credit funds, as well as JurisTrade principals.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JurisTrade today announced the successful closing of a multimillion-dollar NAFTA arbitration monetization during the recent quarter. The transaction was executed through a syndicated co-investment vehicle, enabling participation from multiple JurisTrade platform institutional investors, including litigation finance and credit funds, and JurisTrade principals.

"This transaction underscores the strength of our platform and our ability to deliver innovative co-investment opportunities to our investor community," said Shawn Hartpence, Chief Commercial Officer. "We are grateful to all participants who contributed to this transaction."

"This trade showed the industry's strong demand for cross-border litigation-related assets, and we thank everyone involved for a smooth transaction," JurisTrade CEO James Koutoulas added.

Building on this success, Juristrade is also launching a new co-investment opportunity in the UK PCPundisclosed lending commission mass action. The investment is structured as an exchange-listed bond, offering principal and coupon protection of 8% and a preferred return thereafter up to a maximum annualized return of 18% on an 18-27 month term.

For additional information regarding this opportunity, please contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jaclyn Anastasakos, AMWPR, 1 718-354-7704, [email protected]

SOURCE AMWPR