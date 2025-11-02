Jury Awards $20 MILLION in Casaretto v. Johnson & Johnson

"Dr. Casaretto, a long-time medical professional saved thousands of lives, was a daily user of Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products. He trusted the company behind it. Because of that product he lost a decade of life," said attorney John Uustal. Post this

Dr. Casaretto, who practiced medicine in South Florida for decades, believed Johnson's Baby Powder was safe. He used it every day and was later diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma, a fatal asbestos-related cancer. He passed away in December 2022.

Dr. Casaretto's 50 years of daily use provides one of the clearest exposure histories in talc litigation. He was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma, a cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Plaintiff's experts tested one of his bottles and found asbestos. Dr. Casaretto never worked with asbestos or had any other known exposure.

Attorneys alleged that Johnson & Johnson's talc products, marketed as "gentle" and "safe," were in fact contaminated with asbestos and that the company concealed those risks for decades while continuing to sell it to families across America.

