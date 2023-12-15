Jury Returns $680,656 Verdict for Child Injured at Trampoline Park - Viñas & DeLuca, PLLC

A jury in Tampa, FL returned a verdict of $680,656.00 on May 11, 2023, finding that the negligence of Summit Adventure Park Spring Hill, a now defunct Tampa-based trampoline park, caused injury to an 11-year-old boy. Post this

After surgery, the Plaintiff's treating orthopedic surgeon cleared him for all activities without any restrictions. The Plaintiff's past medical expenses totaled $120,656.

According to witnesses and surveillance video presented at trial, the attraction was turned on, left unattended, and accelerated to an unsafe speed as the minor entered the attraction. To prove fault, the Plaintiff's attorneys compared the surveillance video with multiple instructional videos generated by Summit Adventure Park Spring Hill showing the proper speed, supervision, and operation of The Wipeout Arm.

Prior to trial, the Court ruled that the waiver signed on behalf of the minor did not comply with Florida law and would not be considered by the jury. The defense contended at trial that the minor's injury was a risk of playing at a trampoline park and denied that the facility was responsible in any way for the minor's injury.

Case No.: 21-CA-007102

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA, GENERAL CIVIL DIVISION

