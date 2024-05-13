Jus Mundi Announces First Generative AI Program for Cross-Border Disputes Lawyers

The Jus AI Acceleration Program is a direct response to the legal community's demand for a deeper understanding and practical engagement with Gen AI technologies. We're setting a new professional standard and empowering our users to confidently meet future challenges with enhanced expertise. Post this

The exclusive six-month program will begin on July 1 with a limited group of Jus Mundi subscribers. This initiative was inspired by the initial testing phase of Jus AI Assistant with leading law firms and international organizations, including Greenberg Traurig, Chaffetz Lindsey, Bredin Prat, the ICC International Court of Arbitration, International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes and the American Arbitration Association International Centre for Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR).

Initial testing showed that while legal professionals are eager to explore the vast potential of Generative AI, they are also mindful of its challenges and risks. This program addresses these considerations and primarily equips participants to master these innovative tools, enhancing their legal expertise and offering a significant competitive edge.

"The Jus AI Acceleration Program is a direct response to the legal community's demand for a deeper understanding and practical engagement with Generative AI technologies," stated Jean-Rémi de Maistre, CEO and Co-Founder of Jus Mundi. "We're not just facilitating their adoption of this technology; we are setting a new professional standard. This program is about empowering our users to confidently meet future challenges with enhanced expertise."

Combining Expert Training with Exclusive Access to the First Multilingual Arbitration Assistant

Program participants will receive customized training to master Generative AI in legal contexts, with a focus on best practices for managing security risks and reducing AI bias. Additionally, they will gain exclusive access to the beta version of the Jus AI Assistant, designed for arbitration and powered by Jus Mundi's extensive and unique database. The tool's new feature introduces sophisticated, multilingual capabilities that enhance collaboration and ensure seamless and effective communication across international borders.

Jus AI Assistant offers:

Immediate answers to queries in natural language,

Reliable answers backed by citations to sources used to generate the answers,

A range of features that boost legal professionals' efficiency, including summarization, comprehension of intricate legal matters, document translation, and legal document drafting.

"Jus AI Assistant has proven particularly useful in conducting legal research by expediting the initial stages. It has transformed our legal research process by providing precise, relevant summaries and the ability to find something quickly. This enables our team to focus on higher-level analysis and strategy," said James Hosking, a Founding Partner at Chaffetz Lindsey.

The program will provide Jus Mundi with invaluable user feedback to refine its assistant ahead of the commercial launch planned for year-end. This will ensure the delivery of reliable, precise, and ethical AI technology that meets the stringent demands of the legal and arbitration industries.

Ensuring Confidentiality with Microsoft

Safeguarding the confidentiality and security of user data is paramount to Jus Mundi's operations. Through its partnership with Microsoft, Jus Mundi guarantees that all interactions with the Jus AI Assistant are strictly confidential, ensuring that no information is retained or used for training by Microsoft or any LLM providers.

Invitation to Lead Legal Innovation

This pioneering initiative marks a significant stride in reshaping the arbitration industry by embracing Generative AI, positioning it as an indispensable technology for legal professionals striving for excellence in the field.

Legal professionals are invited to express their interest in joining the Jus AI Acceleration Program by the end of June.

About Jus Mundi: Founded in 2019 and recognized as a mission-led company, Jus Mundi is a pioneer in the legal technology industry dedicated to powering global justice through artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Paris, with additional offices in New York and London, Jus Mundi serves over 150,000 users from law firms, multinational corporations, governmental bodies, and academic institutions in more than 100 countries. Through its proprietary AI technology, Jus Mundi provides global legal intelligence, data-driven arbitration professional selection, and business development services.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, Jus Mundi, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://jusmundi.com/en

SOURCE Jus Mundi