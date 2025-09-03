Just 33% of Solar EPCs Meet Baseline Quality Standards per New HelioVolta Report

"In the future, when projects are valued on their lifetime energy yield alone, widespread construction defects that are ignored today will be the hallmarks of unprofitable portfolios," said David Penalva, CEO of HelioVolta. Post this

The findings are timely as U.S. developers face expiring federal incentives for solar assets: in 2027, the tax credits that backstop initial revenues when projects miss energy production targets will largely disappear.

"As the era of guaranteed profits ends for the American solar market, the era of limited oversight must end with it," commented David Penalva, CEO of HelioVolta. "In the future, when projects are valued on their lifetime energy yield alone, widespread construction defects that are ignored today will be the hallmarks of unprofitable portfolios."

The report underscores that contractor experience, size, and geographic reach are not reliable predictors of quality. Instead, clear construction standards, third-party inspections, and proactive communication between stakeholders deliver the best outcomes. EPCs that participated in third-party quality programs demonstrated a 48% reduction in issues per MW over time, validating that measurable quality improvements are achievable when they are prioritized.

"Truck rolls skyrocket and profits plummet when construction quality is an afterthought," said Amanda Bybee, CEO of Amicus O&M Cooperative. "The cliché is true: an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If asset owners want to hit revenue targets, projects must be built right the first time. Today's O&M budgets cannot cover extensive remediation."

85% of projects analyzed for the report contained major issues that require urgent corrective action while 7% of projects had critical issues that triggered immediate de-energization (partial or total) and same-day remediation. HelioVolta observed wiring- and connector-related issues in 80% and 83% of projects respectively: the 3% improvement in connector issue rates since the 2024 SolarGrade PV Health Report suggests increased adoption of installation best practices for these components.

"Frankly, our findings are profoundly disappointing. As solar advocates, our team is pained to report that most projects we inspect will underperform or even fail our findings go unaddressed," said James Nagel, COO of HelioVolta. "We're publishing our analysis to drive the industry to higher quality standards. The best EPCs in our dataset prove we can do better."

HelioVolta developed the report using the HelioVolta Quality Standard™ (HQS), a proprietary methodology that categorizes contractor performance by issue severity and frequency. HelioVolta's field engineers use SolarGrade software to document inspections and standardize observations across regions, contractors, and system types.

