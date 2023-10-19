Just Announced: Manifest Vegas Releases Its 2024 Agenda

The program includes more than 120 sessions addressing an array of essential topics for the end-to-end supply chain and logistics community

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After months of research and planning with the supply chain & logistics community, Manifest Vegas has officially launched its thought leadership program The event begins on Monday, February 5th with the Kick Off Day program consisting of three half-day tracks running between 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm covering Maritime & Ports, Sustainability and Intermodal. See the agenda here.

Over the past three years, global supply chains have confronted an array of unprecedented challenges, ranging from shipping delays, closures and materials shortages to rising costs, geopolitical and socio-economic turmoil, climate change and inflation. Industry leaders recognize the imperative of working together, exploring cutting-edge technologies, and sharing ideas to maintain their competitiveness - with that in mind more than 250 global leaders are convening at Manifest Vegas to engage in crucial discussions on these topics.

The main agenda on February 6th and February 7th features 100+ sessions covering critical themes such as:

Automation & Robotics

Machine Learning & AI

Visibility & Digitization

ESG & DEI

Autonomous & Electric

Sourcing, Procurement & Manufacturing

Supply Chain Resiliency

Partnerships & Investing

Returns

Shipping & Last Mile

Drones

Inventory

Global & Cross Border

Safety & Regulations

The agenda focuses on disruptions and current events as well as enterprise wide solutions to supply chain pain points; accentuating the partnerships and futuristic technologies that are transforming supply chains and logistics operations globally. Manifest Vegas will also attract more than 500 cutting edge start-ups to the event, 40 of whom will give presentations on the Innovation Stage. Attendees that purchase all-access tickets will be able to attend the sessions across all 3 days as well as gain access to an Expo Hall with 300+ exhibitors on hand, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by the Official After Party on Wednesday, February 7th at 9:00 pm.

All-access tickets will remain at their current price point before increasing on October 27th. To view the full agenda and learn how to register, visit https://manifestvegas.com/

About Manifest:

Manifest is the largest and only event for Industry Leaders, Innovators and Investors attracting Startups, 3PLs, Forwarders, Retailers, CPGs, Distributors, Manufacturers, Ports and Rails to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 5th - 7th, 2024, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 2038587042, [email protected], www.manifestvegas.com

SOURCE Manifest Vegas