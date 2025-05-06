Just Because Someone Is Raised To Follow God Doesn't Mean They Won't Question His Ways

Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fiction.

GALVASTON, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Randolph G. Schustak shares a unique Christian romance in I Woke Up In HELL ($13.49, paperback, 9798868516627; $5.99, e-book, 9798868516634).

John and Susan are recent high school graduates who have been in love since the 8th grade. Both have always turned to the Bible as their source of truth, but all of that is about to change.

"My walk with Christ for more than 45 years has taught many things. It is time to share in the form of a story," said Schustak.

Randolph G. Schustak was raised on a dairy farm in Minnesota, and currently serves as a street evangelist and music minister in Texas. In between, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in New Testament and a Master of Arts in Biblical Literature from Oral Roberts University, as well as pioneering the growth and development of a small ministry in northern Iowa and serving as senior pastor. His wife Judy serves with him in his current ministries.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. I Woke Up In HELL is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

