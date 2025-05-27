Just Drive Media Acquires Mighty PR, Expands Strategic Communications Capabilities

Veteran virtual agencies with Bay Area roots and a shared approach come together in Just Drive Media's second acquisition in five years.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Just Drive Media, an award-winning strategic communications agency with a nearly 20-year track record supporting some of the most recognizable names in tech, announced the acquisition of Mighty PR, a boutique firm with deep expertise in tech and gaming.

The move, Just Drive Media's second acquisition in five years, combines two veteran virtual agencies with long-standing roots in the Bay Area and strong rosters of high-growth and emerging tech clients.

The decision to join forces reflects a shared approach to bold strategy, high standards, and long-term partnerships. Just Drive Media is known for integrated capabilities across public relations, analytics, content strategy, executive visibility, creative, and influencer programs. Mighty PR adds more than a decade of experience supporting high-growth, high-velocity companies, particularly in emerging tech and gaming.

"From the beginning, it felt like we were operating from the same playbook, with curious, clear-thinking, high-integrity people who care deeply about the work and the relationships behind it," said Ali Winkle, Founder and CEO of Just Drive Media. "This move adds depth in exciting new areas, with a team we trust and respect."

The merger also reflects a broader shift in how communications firms are evolving to support clients in a fast-changing landscape.

"The timing for this was impeccable for us. Client needs have evolved as the media landscape keeps shifting," said Candace Locklear, Co-founder of Mighty PR. "Brands need modern media relations, but also a strong content engine, a clear message across both earned and owned channels, and the ability to accurately measure and adapt. We were looking for a partner who already excels in that space, and found it in Just Drive Media. From the first conversation with Ali, Becca and I knew this was a natural move to make."

As part of the acquisition, four team members from Mighty PR have joined Just Drive Media, including founders Becca Fuller and Candace Locklear, Senior PR Strategist Liz Hoang, and Senior PR Specialist Reghan Goldberg. Their expertise further strengthens the agency's PR bench and deepens its sector-specific experience.

In addition, longtime Just Drive Media leader Kelly Hudson has returned to the team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Content. Known for her strategic thinking, creativity, and leadership, Hudson helped shape the agency's voice and approach during its earlier growth and now plays a key role in its continued evolution.

The acquisition comes at a time of continued momentum for Just Drive Media. The agency is growing its executive visibility and influencer programming, investing in new original research, and advancing its social impact efforts—including a company-wide commitment to donate 10 million meals in 10 years.

About Just Drive Media

Shaping communications strategies for clients in the technology industry since 2007, Just Drive Media is an award-winning, remote agency that delivers meaningful results. Named a Ragan Top Place to Work for Communicators in 2025, a PR Daily Top Agency of 2024, and an Inc. Best Workplace in 2024, Just Drive Media serves as a one-stop shop for all communications needs, with unrivaled experience across social media marketing & analytics, PR, and daring creative that creates lasting audience impact.

