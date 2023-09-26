Just Energy Expands Power Trading Operations with Adapt2 Solutions

Adapt2 Solutions partners with Just Energy to enhance power trading in multiple ISOs, leveraging advanced technology for data-driven sustainability and efficiency in energy operations.

The Adapt2 platform enables Just Energy to modernize and scale their power trading operations in New York ISO, Midcontinent ISO, and New England ISO with Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill's advanced technology.

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations and power trading software has expanded their platform with Just Energy, enabling the company to leverage Adapt2's flagship Adapt2 Bid-to-Bill (B2B) Front Office Solution in NYISO, MISO and ISONE. With access to Adapt2's advanced technology, Just Energy will have better access to robust data and analytics for managing the complexities of an evolving generation mix and allocating data for sustainable energy trading and operations.

"Adapt2 has been a long-time partner of Just Energy. As we bring expanded market operations in-house, we depend on the efficiency and technology that Adapt2 provides," said Cynthia Nguyen, Senior Manager – Power Settlements. "We look forward to continuing the collaboration with the Adapt2 team."

Just Energy has operations across the United States and Canada by providing residential and commercial energy. To keep up with the dynamic changes in these markets, Just Energy relies on Adapt2 to proactively manage applicable market changes and help collect data for FERC EQR reporting. Having a single interface for scheduling, capturing, and storing awards and settlement data helps accelerate day-to-day processes. By leveraging AI and big data, Adapt2 B2B provides Just Energy with one click submits for energy bids and offers, coupling speed with the highest level of accuracy.

"Just Energy is a leading power retailer that we have enjoyed supporting for several years," said Jason Kram, Executive Vice President of Adapt2 Solutions. "Our long-standing relationship is a testament to the collaboration and commitment in modernizing our technology to meet the needs of our clients and the industry. We are happy to continue providing a platform that supports their growth in renewable asset management, settlements, and power trading."

To learn more about how Adapt2 is accelerating renewable energy and power market operations, visit www.adapt2solutions.com or follow Adapt2 on LinkedIn (@Adapt2 Solutions) for more information on upcoming energy management webinars.

About Adapt2 Solutions:

Adapt2 Solutions (Adapt2) is the leading provider of AI enabled multi-market operations software designed to help market participants streamline all their front and back-office operations. Founded in 2008, Adapt2 delivers market-based solutions on the latest and most current technologies providing customers with fast, intuitive, and stable user experience and performance. With over 200 market implementations, Adapt2 is a leading solution provider in the energy industry. Adapt2 Solutions is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Adapt2, please visit www.adapt2solutions.com.

About Just Energy:

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy-efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, HomeWater, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. To learn more about Just Energy, please visit: www.justenergy.com.

