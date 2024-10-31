Just Flow Events & Marketing Grows Team with the Addition of Three New Staff Members

The positive impact of having Mairead, Sarah and Heather on board is already noticeable. They each bring deep expertise, strategic marketing approaches and insightful ideas to the table. We are excited to elevate our client services with the addition of these integral team members. Post this

Sarah Harkness is Just Flow Events & Marketing's Social Media Specialist. The Epsom resident executes and manages the social media marketing campaigns of the agency's clients, including strategic development, graphic design and analytics. She has nearly five years of experience as a freelance social media specialist for local hospitality companies, in addition to serving as a kindergarten teacher. Harkness is a graduate of Plymouth State University with a Master of Education in Special Education. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Southern New Hampshire University.

Heather Lockwood of Auburn is the agency's Marketing Coordinator. She supports the team by leveraging data-driven marketing strategies and executing the tactics that make them successful. She has more than 15 years of marketing experience, most recently as a Marketing Manager for a multi-rooftop dealership. Lockwood graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing.

"The positive impact of having Mairead, Sarah and Heather on board is already noticeable. They each bring deep expertise, strategic marketing approaches and insightful ideas to the table," says Ami D'Amelio, CEO & President of Just Flow Events & Marketing. "We are excited to elevate our client services with the addition of these integral team members."

Supporting clients since 2010, Just Flow provides event planning and management, strategic marketing and branding, social media management, website design development, graphic design, copywriting, and other related corporate communication services. Just Flow offers extensive experience in a variety of industries, including education, fine arts, healthcare and medical, high tech, hospitality and dining, manufacturing, membership organizations, professional services and more. With headquarters in downtown Manchester, the full-service agency provides services for clients across New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast. For more information, visit justflownh.com.

