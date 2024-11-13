Just In Time for Holiday Shopping - A First of Its Kind for the Area, CapEx Transformed a Space to Introduce Big Y to Customers in Westport, CT

First of it's kind collaboration with the Big Y supermarket chain and a first for this brand in the area. CapEx has completed renovation in Westport, CT, with the grand opening coinciding with the holiday shopping rush, to give consumers a new, and enhanced retail grocery experience in the area.

LEOMINSTER, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CapEx FSC, a trusted partner in specialized grocery construction, is proud to announce that its first collaboration with the Big Y supermarket chain is complete. The renovation in Westport, CT, is a first for Big Y in this area - typically home to smaller retail stores. The grand opening coincides with the holiday shopping rush, giving consumers a new, and enhanced retail grocery experience in the area.

A Modernized Shopping Experience

With the ribbon cutting set for early November, CapEx is bringing the Big Y shopping standard to Westport residents that will make their visits more efficient and enjoyable.

"This project represents an exciting moment for both CapEx and Big Y," said Sawyer Bergin, Project Manager. "We were eager to unveil the improvements and are excited about innovations in retail grocery technology. Our team's expertise in grocery construction has allowed us to transform the space and give Big Y customers the kind of experience they deserve. This store will be a model for future enhancements across the chain."

The new Big Y features a thoughtfully designed Café area adjacent to the pharmacy and enhanced self-checkout section that provides shoppers with a comfortable space to enjoy coffee and refreshments. CapEx renovated the space by removing the existing Amazon Fresh lockers and structural features and integrating the branded Café and pharmacy sections - creating a seamless customer flow in one of the busiest areas of the store.

In the Produce Department, CapEx implemented important safety features, anchoring shelving to the floor and carefully angling them to ensure ample space for cart navigation, optimizing both shopper safety and convenience.

Exciting New Features Just Around the Corner

Along with the Café, the self-checkout expansion included a new single express checkout structure with mobile app accessibility. Technological advances were implemented to streamline the user experience. CapEx also installed standard checkout lanes to enhance the efficiency of the store's customer service areas.

The Butcher and Seafood Departments received a custom design approach as well, to match the Big Y branding. CapEx installed wall tiles that align with the store's signature look, plexiglass air blocks under soffits to help regulate department-specific temperatures, and faux brick paneling above refrigerated cases—an iconic feature found in every Big Y location.

Delivering on Quality and Community Expectations

CapEx managed the multiple subcontractor teams responsible for crucial behind-the-scenes work, including epoxy flooring, plumbing to help relocate and repair drain hubs for new case layouts, sheetrock and drywall, and interior and exterior painting.

"A unique opportunity for CapEx, this particular job is a deviation from the night work that we typically do for retail supermarket remodels," says Dan Griffin, Superintendent on the project. "Most of the work has been done throughout the day and it's unlike the retrofits we usually take on. It's offered our company the chance to really broaden our own areas of expertise."

Exterior enhancement was a significant aspect of CapEx's contribution, including the newly built out Bottle Room. Designed for customer convenience, this recycling center was created to be accessible from outside the building, with large glass windows and new doors for easy visibility. CapEx also completed a Blue Rhino propane addition outside and installed protective bollards around the store for enhanced safety.

Rounding out the project, CapEx took the lead in the final phase and coordinated the certificate of occupancy process with the town of Westport, managing all necessary inspections and approvals, including permit sign-off, health department inspections, zoning, building department assessments, and the fire department walk-through. CapEx's oversight ensured a smooth and timely opening process, enabling Big Y to welcome its first customers on schedule.

CapEx continues to celebrate its long-standing dedication to bringing top-tier construction and renovation services to the grocery industry. This milestone partnership further solidifies CapEx's reputation as a trusted leader in the sector.

This Big Y location will streamline operations ahead of peak holiday demand while providing a more comprehensive one-stop shopping experience for customers. "We're really excited to be working with the town of Westport and Big Y.," said Bergin.

About CapEx

CapEx has been a driving force in grocery and retail food construction throughout the Northeast since 2014. Known for delivering high-quality renovations and remodels tailored to the grocery industry, CapEx focuses on long-term client relationships, community engagement, and unmatched craftsmanship.

