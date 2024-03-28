JUST LANDED - BIBS X Liberty Collaboration at Nordstrom

Discover a curated selection of the BIBS X LIBERTY's collaboration, available for a limited time in select Nordstrom stores and online until May 27th. Post this

Now in their second year of collaborating, BIBS continues to integrate Liberty prints into a selection of their most popular products, bringing timeless British elegance to their native Scandinavian aesthetic. The partnership underscores BIBS' commitment to excellence not only in product quality, safety, and functionality, but also in design; enabling parents and their little ones to enjoy stylish and trendy products.

As a further testament to this, BIBS recently launched their Studio Collection: a transformative new line of pacifiers featuring bold and creative prints, providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern families. In the coming months, additional BIBS products will become available on Nordstrom online, offering a wider range of baby essentials designed to meet the needs of new parents.

Additional brands featured in the pop up include Call It By Your Name, Coa, Dauphinette, Janie and Jack, Loretta Caponi, Merlette, Montce Swim, Nackiye, Nu Swim, Nuna and many more. Participating in-store Nordstrom locations include Century City, Los Angeles, Calif. • Domain Northside, Austin, Texas • Downtown Seattle, Seattle, Wash. • Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill. • Nordstrom NYC Flagship, New York, NY • Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, Calif. • and Stonebriar Centre, Frisco, Texas.

ABOUT BIBS

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, BIBS is a leading baby brand celebrated for its contemporary designs and unwavering commitment to top-tier quality. Revolutionizing pacifiers since 1978, starting with their iconic Colour pacifier, BIBS has continually expanded its product range to offer a wide variety of premium baby essentials that cater to modern needs, tastes, and even the pickiest of preferences. Guided by expertise, BIBS dedicates itself to crafting responsibly produced products that seamlessly blend functionality and design, while ensuring high safety standards and industry certifications. With a worldwide footprint spanning over 100 countries and 20,000 points of sale, BIBS remains committed to inspiring, informing, and innovating the parenting journey on a global scale.

ABOUT POP-IN@NORDSTROM

Launched in October 2013, Pop-In@Nordstrom is an ongoing series of themed pop-up shops that offer a new shopping experience and batch of new, often exclusive merchandise. Pop-In takes two forms: a shop curated around a theme featuring brands across different product categories (fashion, beauty, lifestyle, home/garden, sports/outdoors, etc.), or a partnership with a single brand to bring "the world of" to customers. Pop-In@Nordstrom was built on a rotation to keep customers coming back to discover new brands, new merchandise and create a fun and compelling experience in stores and online. Each shop features a mix of hand-picked merchandise spanning the high/low price range, with price points often starting at $5.

Media Contact

BIBS America, Inc., BIBS, 1 888-668-2073, [email protected], https://us.bibsworld.com

SOURCE BIBS