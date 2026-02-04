Just Launched: Kennet Crayfish Spiced Rum Set to Shake Up the Spirits World!

Following the success of the UK company's award-winning Kennet Crayfish Gin in January 2025 comes the launch of a Kennet Crayfish Spiced Rum, crafted using crayfish claw shells and a blend of aromatic spices. The distilling process releases the sweet, delicate flavour of the claws, resulting in a smooth and warming golden spirit infused with orange, nutmeg and cinnamon — with a kick of ginger! - delivering an experience with all the hallmarks of a winner!

THATCHAM, England, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kennet Crayfish Spiced Rum is the result of a collaboration between The Kennet Crayfish Company and Hawkridge Distillers, one of the most decorated distilleries in the UK.

Phil Howarth, Managing Director of Hawkridge Distillers, says:

"At Hawkridge, we've spent years crafting exceptional spirits for luxury brands, hospitality groups and visionary independents. When Carolyn Bennett, CMO of Kennet Crayfish Company, returned with the idea of incorporating a crayfish claw distillate into a premium spiced rum, we were immediately intrigued. It was an irresistible opportunity to push creativity and craft even further.

"We began with a beautifully matured five-year-old golden rum, aged in ex-bourbon casks to develop rich notes of vanilla, caramel and gentle oak. To this, we added a blend of fresh

ingredients — bright orange, warming ginger, aromatic cardamom, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. Each was carefully macerated to draw out its natural character, allowing the spices to infuse the rum with depth and aromatic warmth without overpowering its underlying elegance.

"Reintroducing our delicate crayfish claw distillate brought a subtle but remarkable dimension: a soft, rounded sweetness that harmonises the spice and enhances the rum's natural richness. The result is a sophisticated and beautifully balanced spiced rum — vibrant on the nose, smooth on the palate and finishing with a long, gentle warmth.

"We are immensely proud of what we have created for The Kennet Crayfish Company. This rum is bold, refined and genuinely original — proof that with imagination and meticulous craftsmanship, extraordinary spirits can be brought to life."

Carolyn Bennett, CMO, The Kennet Crayfish Company, added:

"The introduction of our spiced rum was the next logical step in the diversification of our business. Building on the success of our premium crayfish gin and recognising that the UK rum market is a significant and growing segment, I felt there was a great opportunity for us — the natural sweetness of the crayfish claws is beautifully complimentary, giving us all the components to produce an original premium masterpiece."

"Initial reactions from our spiced rum focus groups have been very positive and, in some cases, surprising. Comments included that our rum is so smooth that it can be served straight up or on the rocks and you don't get the usual sharpness at the back of the throat; instead, you experience a soft, warming glow. Our company story was also an attractive factor. As a licensed crayfish company, we are proud to be a sustainable food producer with strong eco-credentials. By fishing an invasive species — the American Signal crayfish — we help protect Britain's waterways while producing delicious premium food and spirit products. We wanted to highlight this element of our operation and have incorporated a 'Tails of the Riverbank' illustration by Sophie Jonas-Hill, a British award-winning artist and illustrator, into our label design.

"From the outset, I wanted to create a premium spiced rum that not only intrigued but also delighted rum connoisseurs and inspired the cocktail culture

