Just Launched!! Remo Wipe Assured - Secure Data Erasure Solution with Centralized Control

Data Erasure Solutions launched to ensure safe disposal or swapping of storage devices, NIST tested solution from Remo Software, the Remo Wipe Assured. Post this

Remo Wipe Assured goes beyond traditional data wiping software by offering a centralized cloud-based management system. This user-friendly cloud dashboard allows administrators to:

Manage user accounts and permissions: Create user accounts and assign roles (admin, manager, standard user) for granular control over the wiping process.

Distribute wipe tokens: Enhance security by utilizing a unique wipe token system. Admins can purchase and distribute tokens through the dashboard, ensuring authorized data erasure.

Monitor user activity: Gain real-time insights into user activity, including login/logout times and IP addresses, for improved security and accountability.

Industry-Standard Wiping Methods for Guaranteed Data Removal:

Remo Software - Wipe Assured leverages a variety of industry-standard wiping methods, including DoD 5220.22-M, Peter Gutmann Secure Deletion, and others. These methods overwrite the entire storage space with random data patterns, making it virtually impossible to recover the original information.

Tested by NIST:

Remo Wipe Assured undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its wiping methods meet the highest security standards. The methodologies used by Remo Wipe Assured are leveraged and tested by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a trusted leader in cybersecurity standards development. This independent verification provides organizations with added peace of mind, knowing their data is erased securely and permanently.

Key Benefits of Remo Wipe Assured:

Enhanced Security: Centralized cloud management and wipe token authorization minimize the risk of unauthorized data erasure.

Streamlined Workflows: The user-friendly cloud dashboard simplifies user management and job control, boosting efficiency.

Compliance Assurance: Industry-standard wiping methods, tested by NIST, ensure data removal meets the strictest regulations.

Detailed Reporting: Generate comprehensive reports for audit trails and compliance purposes.

Reduced Errors: Centralized management minimizes the risk of human error during the wiping process.

"...Data breaches are a constant concern for businesses of all sizes," says Omer Faiyaz, CEO at Remo Software. "...Few years back it was reported that 15% of data breaches were resulted from not disposing storage properly, also cases reported by FTC where a used hard drive was sold online with data of a medical billing company containing patient information. And now with increase in hacking and cyber threats coupled with sudden surge in AI and ML technologies the exposure of data is more at risk than ever.... all this chaos demands a robust data erasure approach..."

About Remo Software

Remo Software, established in 2011, is a leading provider of data recovery and data management solutions. With a user base spanning over 106 countries and a portfolio exceeding 33 software applications for various platforms (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS), Remo Software is renowned for its user-friendly approach and commitment to quality. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Remo Software ensures the development of reliable and secure software solutions.

Availability:

Remo Wipe Assured is available now. To learn more or to request for a free trial, please visit https://www.remosoftware.com/remo-wipe-assured.

Media Contact

Tansiya Tabassum, Remo Software, 1 408-256-3445, [email protected], https://www.remosoftware.com/

SOURCE Remo Software