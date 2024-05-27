Just Poké Honored as a Top 100 Mover & Shaker and One of America's Hottest Fast Casual Startups

"We're honored to earn a spot on the prestigious 40/40 List and be named in a top position on the Top 100 Movers & Shakers list of brands and top executives," said Norman Wu. "We're redefining fast-casual dining, one bowl at a time." Post this

"We're honored to earn a spot on the prestigious 40/40 List and be named in a top position on the Top 100 Movers & Shakers list of brands alongside being named one of 25 top executives," said co-founder Norman Wu. "Just Poké's commitment to offering the best poké paired with our focus on environmentally responsible sourcing and operations is our recipe for success. We're redefining fast-casual dining, one bowl at a time, and in alignment with what our customers want and expect from brands they love."

QSR Magazine's 40/40 List recognizes emerging concepts, focusing on 40 of the most exciting fast-casual brands with fewer than 40 locations and huge growth potential. These restaurants are located throughout the U.S., serving high-quality food in a casual setting and pushing the envelope on what's possible in a counter-service format.

Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers recognizes the top 75 brands and 25 executives leading the fast-casual restaurant industry. It acknowledges growth and sales accomplishments, honoring menu trendsetters and brands incorporating technology to enhance the customer experience. The final rankings of this year's top brands will be revealed at its awards gala on Sunday, May 19 (coinciding with the NRA Show) at LondonHouse Chicago.

Co-founded by Danny Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 and backed by Conscious Hospitality Group, Just Poke's motto is "Eat Clean. Act Right. Live Well." The brand has become a trailblazer for its focus on sustainability, employee satisfaction, and strategic growth through franchising. Customers can select from signature bowls or customize their own, choosing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon served in biodegradable packaging. Just Poke is certified as an Ocean-Friendly Restaurant by the Surfrider Foundation.

Just Poké is loved for:

Endless combinations, including tasty options for Vegetarians and Vegans!

Sustainability: The brand uses biodegradable or compostable packaging and silverware and sources line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon—#1 USA Sashimi Grade. Just Poké is a Surfrider Foundation-certified, ocean-friendly restaurant.

A focus on DEI: Just Poké was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Top 50 Franchise Companies list," championing diversity.

Easy to find! Find Just Poké in 35+ locations and a food truck, with 10+ more retail locations on the way.

A proven fan favorite: crowned MVP for food options at T Mobile Park, Just Poké is also available at Climate Pledge Arena.

It's healthy: Just Poké is a delicious and easy way to get leaner protein, healthy omegas and more veggies into your diet.

Just Poké is not just a restaurant to watch – it's a lifestyle, a way of enjoying good food that fuels you and what you care about. High-res images and other assets are HERE. Visit https://justpoke.com or http://www.conscioushospitalitygroup.com for more information.

About Just Poké

Just Poké is a fast-casual chain founded by Seattle natives Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 to serve delicious, fresh poké thoughtfully. Just Poké's individually customizable rice or salad-based poke bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of nine proteins and over 25 fresh toppings, combined with nine in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations by sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon, with all packaging and silverware biodegradable or compostable. For more information, visit justpoke.com.

About Conscious Hospitality Group

Based in Seattle, Conscious Hospitality Group is a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to grow purpose-driven concepts. CHG evaluates investments based on environmental, social and governance factors as it believes companies that practice responsibility will outperform their competitors. CHG looks for brands with a unique story driven by purpose and ingrains sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ritchie, Revolution PR, 1 2063548044, [email protected], Revolution PR

SOURCE Just Poké