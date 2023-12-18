Just Poké Looks to 2024 with Continued Growth, New Menu Expansion, Chef Collabs, and the Debut of its Kraken Box

"We've always been the largest poké destination in the region, offering the best food and most popular combinations. We're excited to continue to deliver super delicious, fresh, and sustainable meals - now with unexpected combinations and flavors." - Norman Wu, Co-Founder of Just Poké Post this

Co-founder of Just Poké Norman Wu shares, "We've always been the largest poké destination in the region, offering the best food and most popular combinations. We're excited to see what our new culinary director dreams up, allowing us to stand out for what's always been at the heart of our mission - to deliver super delicious, fresh, and sustainable meals with unexpected combinations and flavors."

Just Poké will also debut new signature bowls created in collaboration with local and national chefs, influencers and fitness instructors. These quarterly collaborations promise diners the opportunity to experience familiar favorites with exciting flavors and bowl selections inspired by their icons.

The brand's first collaboration features a partnership with the Seattle Kraken, officially launching the Kraken Bento with rotating chef-inspired quarterly specials, including signature poké, crispy Kraken rice and sides.

Founded by Seattle natives Danny Brawer and Norman Wu, Just Poké originated from their love for poké, discovered while chasing sunsets in Maui. Inspired by this experience, they decided to bring the vibrant flavors of poké back to their hometown. Just Poké has quickly become a fan favorite, growing into a local restaurant chain with 35+ locations throughout Western Washington + beyond.

Just Poké's new catering menu offers everything you need for a build-your-own poke bar or to order just what each person wants - selecting from six crowd-favorite Signature Bowl options. Just Poké catering is perfect for every event, meeting and gathering. Details and pricing are available at: https://justpoke.com/catering.

Just Poké is loved for:

Endless combinations, including tasty options for Vegetarians and Vegans!

Sustainability: the restaurant uses biodegradable or compostable packaging and silverware and sources line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon - #1 USA Sashimi Grade. Just Poké is a Surfrider Foundation-certified, ocean-friendly restaurant.

A focus on DEI: Just Poké was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Top 50 Franchise Companies list, championing diversity.

Easy to find! Find Just Poké in 35+ locations and a food truck, with 10+ more retail locations on the way.

A proven fan favorite: crowned MVP for food options at T Mobile Park, Just Poké is also available at Climate Pledge Arena.

It's healthy: Just Poké is a delicious and easy way to get leaner protein, healthy omegas and more veggies into your diet.

Just Poké is not just a restaurant to watch – it's a lifestyle, a way of enjoying good food that fuels you and what you care about -- "Eat Clean, Act Right, Live Well."

Just Poké is backed by Conscious Hospitality Group. Visit https://justpoke.com or http://www.conscioushospitalitygroup.com for more information.

About Just Poké

Just Poké is a fast-casual chain founded by Seattle natives Daniel Brawer and Norman Wu in 2016 to serve delicious, fresh poké thoughtfully. Just Poké's individually customizable rice or salad-based poke bowls are made on demand, enabling customers to mix their own creations from a selection of nine proteins and over 25 fresh toppings, combined with nine in-house developed signature sauces. Just Poké believes in environmentally responsible operations by sourcing line-caught-by-hand tuna and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certified salmon, with all packaging and silverware biodegradable or compostable. For more information, visit justpoke.com.

About Conscious Hospitality Group

Based in Seattle, Conscious Hospitality Group is a growth equity investor that provides incubation, capital, and connections to grow purpose-driven concepts. CHG evaluates investments based on environmental, social and governance factors as it believes companies that practice responsibility will outperform their competitors. CHG looks for brands with a unique story driven by purpose and ingrains sustainable practices into every aspect of the business.

