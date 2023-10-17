Just Published! Gestational Surrogacy: The Definitive Guide by Victoria Ferrara

Ferrara meticulously explains the various stages of the surrogacy journey in detail that will assist all intended parents to organize their thoughts and plans to have children through surrogacy. Tweet this

Ferrara opens the book with a history of surrogacy in the United States and then leads the readers through the extraordinary ethical framework of gestational surrogacy as it is done in the United States. Further on, Ferrara meticulously explains the various stages of the surrogacy journey in detail that will assist all intended parents to organize their thoughts and plans to have children through surrogacy. As Dr. Doyle asserts, this book is authored by "one of the most trusted and admired surrogacy attorneys in the United States."

The book is geared to gestational surrogates as well as intended parents, in that it gives thoughtful consideration to what surrogates need to know about the surrogacy process and what they should look for in choosing a surrogacy agency that will properly support them in this profound endeavor.

Attorney Ferrara is the Founder and Legal Director of Worldwide Surrogacy Specialists, LLC, one of the foremost and leading surrogacy agencies in the world. She incorporates her thirty plus years of legal practice in assisted reproduction technology law as legal advisor to the many intended parents she represents. Ferrara changed the law in Connecticut when she argued the case of Raftopol v Ramey before the Supreme Court of Connecticut. This precedent-setting case paved the way for all intended parents, genetic or non-genetic, straight or gay, to become legal parents of their babies by way of a pre-birth order of legal parentage. In sum, Ferrara created a new way to become a legal parent.

Ferrara is a member of the Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproduction Attorneys, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American Bar Association Family Law Section, and the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association's Family Law Group. She was awarded the LAMBDA Award for Outstanding LGBTQ+ Community Service, as well as the Mid-Fairfield AIDS Project President's Award since she was the President of this organization in the 1980s.She frequently lectures and presents as a panelist at international surrogacy conferences, universities, and professional seminars all over the world.

For anyone in the fertility field, and for all intended parents looking toward surrogacy as a family formation option, as well as for women considering the path of becoming a gestational surrogate, Ferrara's book is a must read. Available now at Amazon and other online bookstores.

