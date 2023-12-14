Just Released 940 form in ezPaycheck Payroll 2023 For End Of Year Processing For Customer Satisfaction

Halfpricesoft.com has just released the new 2023 940 form for ezPaycheck 2023 payroll software for customer convenience. Post this

How to File Form 940?

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/print-940-form.asp

"Halfpricesoft.com has just released the new 2023 940 form for ezPaycheck 2023 payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to halfpricesoft.com and download the payroll software.

The unique features included in ezPaycheck include, but are not limited to:

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A Required for W2 W3 Form Processing)

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network for multiple users (Additional cost)

ezPaycheck now prints W2 forms in 4-up format

Supports differential pay rates within the company

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods

Starting at $139.00 for a single user version (per calendar year). Currently the 2023 is 109.00. To learn more about how to do more for less with ezPaycheck, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

