Just Released: Points To Consider No. 12: Restricted Access Barrier Systems

"I am very excited about the release of Points to Consider No. 12: Restricted Access Barrier Systems," said Glenn E. Wright, PDA President, and CEO. "It fulfills a request that we have had from both industry and regulators wanting clearer guidance on many of the design and operational aspects of RABS. My thanks goes out to the members of the volunteer task force of experts for their hard work in creating such an impactful document. Well done!"

The report also communicates PDA's thoughts and considerations pertaining to the design, operation, and use of Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) for aseptic processing, processes subjected to terminal sterilization and low bioburden. It encourages ongoing dialog among professionals in the pharma industry, health authorities, and suppliers of technologies and materials.

This report does not represent a standard or regulatory guidance and reflects only the views of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA).

