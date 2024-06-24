Just Released: Risk-Based Approach for Prevention and Management of Drug Shortages Technical Report

"Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of safe, high-quality, efficacious products to patients is the first and overriding goal of our industry," said Glenn E. Wright, PDA's President and CEO. Post this

TR-68 provides a practical framework that companies can leverage, a triage model to assess drug shortage risks, and templates for developing a Drug Shortage Risk Register and Drug Shortage Prevention and Response Plan at a product level.

"Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of safe, high-quality, efficacious products to patients is, without question, the first and overriding goal of our industry, and PDA is gratified to continue partnering with and supporting our members and the industry in achieving this goal," said Glenn E. Wright, PDA's President and CEO.

To access the free report click here. You will be required to create an account on PDA's website before receiving the downloadable report and its appendices.

PDA routinely publishes Technical Reports for industry consumption and learning on a variety of topics including:

Risk Management: PDA has over 100 publications from books to technical reports on the many aspects of Risk Management.

Aseptic Processing: As one of the main pillars or pharmaceutical manufacturing, PDA has excelled at providing resources on Aseptic Processing including books, technical reports and points to consider, training courses, and conferences.

Process Validation: Over the years, PDA volunteers have contributed an incredible volume of information and guidance on Process Validation, which enables our members to effectively apply those concepts to ensure manufacturing practices are in a state of control.

About PDA Technical Reports

PDA Technical Reports are global consensus documents, prepared by member-driven volunteer teams of subject matter experts working in the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical industry, regulatory authorities, and academia. The level of expertise of the authoring team and those participating in the global review prior to publication ensure a broad perspective reflecting the best thinking and practices currently available.

About PDA

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients.

More information about PDA: https://www.pda.org/about-pda

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE www.pda.org