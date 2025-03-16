Just Released: The Highest UMF Manuka Honey Available Worldwide Today

Only 1,020 jars of this highest graded Manuka Honey in the word were ever made and boasting an impressive UMF 35+ and MGO 2190. Post this

Introducing The Highest UMF Manuka Honey Available Worldwide Today

Manuka South's Legacy Limited Reserve Manuka Honey 35+ UMF (MGO 2190+)

Key Highlights:

A rare, small-batch release of the world's most luxurious Manuka Honey

Only 1,020 ever made and boasting an impressive UMF 35+ and MGO 2190

Manuka Souths Legacy Limited Reserve ranks among the highest-graded Manuka Honey ever produced

ever produced Meticulously crafted in extremely limited quantities, this exquisite batch embodies the epitome of purity and refined artistry

The exclusivity of Manuka Souths highest UMF Manuka Honey is unmatched.

Sourced exclusively from New Zealand's pristine landscapes, Manuka Honey of NZ in partnership with Manuka South is proud to present the "Legacy" Limited Reserve, one of the world's most potent Manuka honeys and the highest UMF Manuka Honey available Worldwide today.

Certified with a staggering UMF 35+ rating and MGO levels of 2190, this honey is a true rarity, with only 1020 units across the entire batch.

Rob Haines, owner and director of Manuka South, shared his excitement,

"To have a family member continue the legacy in our luxury brand 'Manuka South' is something I could not be more proud of. Continuing to reach new levels of excellence cements Manuka South at the top of the luxury gift giving category and ensures that the legacy continues."

The Pinnacle of Luxury

The Legacy is framed in an American walnut case, a work of art meticulously handcrafted in New Zealand by Manuka Souths master craftsman. It features laser engraved crystal windows, monogrammed Italian leather, and 18k antique gold plated finishes, each element exuding elegance. The Limited Reserve symbolises Manuka South's dedication to producing authentic, premium Manuka honey, balancing tradition, innovation, and quality.

Unrivalled Potency

The UMF 35+ "Legacy" Limited Reserve is an exceptional honey that has been carefully monitored and matured over 1400 days and undergone over 100 individual tests to ensure its quality and potency. Two Ministry of Primary Industries accredited laboratories independently tested and graded the "Legacy," certifying its authenticity and potency.

Campbell Naish, Marketing Manager of the UMF™ Honey Association, confirmed the potency of the Legacy Limited Reserve manuka honey as a: "remarkable result"

...as only four batches of honey have ever tested as having this level of bioactivity. Of the 13,254 batches of Manuka honey recorded by the UMF™ Honey Association in the last 25 years, only 0.03% have ever reached such a high level.

By working with the UMF™ Honey Association and using the UMF™ quality mark, all Manuka South honey products are independently verified for quality, potency, purity and longevity. This partnership of rigorous quality control has enabled Manuka South to reach unprecedented levels of Manuka honey potency.

Exclusivity Unmatched

Since 1988, Manuka Souths Rob Haines and his family have been dedicated to providing high quality health products. Over 36 years, four generations of the Haines family have worked tirelessly in the health industry, bringing the finest natural wellness products to customers worldwide. This deep rooted commitment to quality is reflected in every jar of Legacy Limited Reserve Manuka Honey.

Owning a jar of the Limited Reserve Legacy is akin to possessing a piece of history; it is a rare and exclusive treasure. Superior quality is at the heart of the Limited Reserve Legacy, with each unit being serial numbered and wrapped in monogrammed tissue paper, making each unit a rare, limited edition.

The Legacy Limited Reserve is more than honey it is a celebration of over 36 years of a family legacy devoted to the meticulous and time honoured quality that defines Manuka South.

Media Contact

Jude Salisbury, Manuka Honey of NZ, 64 09 447 1556, [email protected], https://manukahoneyofnz.com/products/manuka-honey-legacy-35-umf-manuka-south

