Just Style Applauds Centric Software for AI Innovations and More with 4 Awards

Centric Software received four awards from Just Style in 2023, and has repeated the feat this year. Centric is a Category Award Winner for Innovation, Product Launches, Research & Development and M&A in the Just Style Excellence Awards 2024.

"We recognize Centric Software for their innovative AI-driven products and relentless pursuit of product evolution, coupled with acquisitions that align with the company's strategic goals," says Tina Ross, Global Awards Manager at Just Style. "Centric's innovations are driven by the insights of their Customer Advisory Board."

In particular, Just Style notes that Centric Planning™, an AI-powered retail analytics and planning solution, has been acknowledged for its user-friendly interface and AI/ML engine, which significantly enhances margins and improves sell-throughs.

"Centric's substantial investments in R&D have yielded a suite of digital solutions, empowering consumer-centric planning and execution in addition to sustainability and compliance needs," Ross continues. "The strategic acquisition of aifora™, an AI-powered price and inventory optimization solution, aligns with the company's vision of providing actionable insights for brands and retailers to thrive in a data-driven market."

"We are delighted that Just Style appreciates how Centric has embraced AI innovations," says Ron Watson, EVP, Products and CSO at Centric Software. "We included AI tools in Centric PLMTM as far back as 2018, and AI is now present across all of our solutions. AI has an important part to play in assisted decision-making, data analysis and the elimination of manual tasks so that teams can focus on value-added work. It's a critical component of our innovation game plan, and Just Style's awards validate that strategic focus."

"We would like to thank Just Style for recognizing Centric's commitment to excellence with these four awards," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Centric has evolved and grown considerably in the past year with the acquisition of aifora and the launch of our seamless customer to replenishment solution experience. We celebrated a milestone of 800 customers in January, and continuously work with our customers to develop innovations and incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as AI into our solutions."

