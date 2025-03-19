Justice Design News Debuts as Breakthrough Web Platform

"This vital new industry resource aims to be an invaluable pipeline of info for busy architects, contractors and suppliers in the world of justice facility planning, design, construction and operations." Post this

"This vital new industry resource aims to be an invaluable pipeline of info for busy architects, contractors and suppliers in the world of justice facility planning, design, construction and operations," said JDN's Content Director, Zach Chouteau, a longtime veteran of the industry.

In addition to feature stories and breaking news, JDN will also shine a light on key facility products ranging from furnishings to fencing, and emerging technology in the sector will also be a major emphasis. Meaningful personnel moves such as new hires and major promotions will round out the informative wealth of coverage.

"Today's industry pros are busier than ever and the time is right for a singular justice news site with a regular flow of important project coverage," Chouteau added. "And for companies looking to quickly get their products and projects front and center in the industry, JDN is ready to do their brands justice. We're leaving the print dinosaurs behind with solutions that are cost-effective, immediate and easily trackable."

To find out more about the breakthrough site, visit www.justicedesignnews.com

