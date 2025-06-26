Justin Bieber-Backed InBetweeners Debuts NFT Fashion Pop-Up at DOORS NYC

Justin Bieber-backed InBetweeners launches its first-ever NFT fashion pop-up in New York at DOORS NYC in SoHo, June 27- July 2. The immersive event blends digital collectibles, phygital apparel, and an invite-only launch party with the InBetweeners creative team.
NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InBetweeners, the Web3 fashion house co-founded by Justin Bieber, Gianpiero D'Alessandro, and Pasquale "Pavi" V. D'Avino, is launching its first physical retail experience with a week-long immersive pop-up at DOORS NYC, located at 426 West Broadway, SoHo, from June 27 to July 2, 2025. The event brings NFT culture into the physical fashion space, merging digital collectibles, phygital streetwear, and art-forward retail.
The pop-up at multi-brand concept store DOORS NYC will showcase limited-edition apparel, digital-physical merchandise, and collectible fashion tied to the InBetweeners Bear NFT collection, beloved by holders including Jay-Z, Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, and Lil Uzi Vert. From NFT bears to Web3-inspired streetwear, the experience offers a diverse product range priced between $30 and $200 USD, appealing to both collectors and casual fashion enthusiasts. It invites fashion fans, NFT collectors, and Web3 natives to explore the next evolution of luxury fashion. On Saturday, June 28, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, DOORS NYC will host an invite-only launch party with a live DJ, curated cocktails, and exclusive goodie bags. The InBetweeners creative team will be present to share insights behind the project's phygital future, and guests will enjoy early access to unreleased drops.
EVENT DETAILS & RSVP
- Where: DOORS NYC Concept Store, 426 W Broadway, SoHo, NYC
- When: June 27 - July 2, 2025
- Launch Party: Saturday, June 28, 4:00–6:30 PM (Invitation Only)
- RSVP: www.doors.nyc
- ABOUT DOORS NYC
DOORS NYC is an AI-powered, membership-based fashion platform spotlighting independent brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Located in SoHo, New York, DOORS NYC merges curated e-commerce, serviced retail, strategic PR, and mentoring into a single ecosystem built for creative brand growth. Founded by Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, a 3x Baltic Fashion Federation Designer of the Year and adjunct educator at Parsons (NYC) and IESEG (Paris), DOORS NYC is a self-funded startup experiencing double-digit growth in 2025. With a proprietary database of over 35,000 independent fashion brands, DOORS is currently developing BrandOS™, an AI-native operating system designed to help designers price, produce, and scale smarter. Over 200 curated brands are now part of the platform, which operates both online and at its flagship SoHo concept store, with pop-ups in LA, Miami, and Paris. Visit: www.doors.nyc
- ABOUT INBETWEENERS
Founded in Naples in 2021 by Justin Bieber, Gianpiero D'Alessandro, and Pasquale "Pavi" V. D'Avino, InBetweeners is the world's first Web3 fashion house. The brand blends NFT culture with collectible apparel, immersive experiences, and collaborations with icons including Dolce & Gabbana, Adidas, Juventus Football Club, and Highsnobiety. It is currently retailed at LuisaViaRoma, Club 21, and through select global partners. Visit: www.inbetweeners.io
