Justin Bieber-Backed InBetweeners Debuts NFT Fashion Pop-Up at DOORS NYC

"This pop-up is our evolution, from blockchain to West Broadway, from digital culture to real-world expression," Pasquale "Pavi" V. D'Avino, Co-Founder, InBetweeners

EVENT DETAILS & RSVP

Where: DOORS NYC Concept Store, 426 W Broadway, SoHo, NYC

When: June 27 - July 2, 2025

Launch Party: Saturday, June 28 , 4:00–6:30 PM (Invitation Only)

, 4:00–6:30 PM (Invitation Only) RSVP: www.doors.nyc

ABOUT DOORS NYC

DOORS NYC is an AI-powered, membership-based fashion platform spotlighting independent brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Located in SoHo, New York, DOORS NYC merges curated e-commerce, serviced retail, strategic PR, and mentoring into a single ecosystem built for creative brand growth. Founded by Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, a 3x Baltic Fashion Federation Designer of the Year and adjunct educator at Parsons (NYC) and IESEG (Paris), DOORS NYC is a self-funded startup experiencing double-digit growth in 2025. With a proprietary database of over 35,000 independent fashion brands, DOORS is currently developing BrandOS™, an AI-native operating system designed to help designers price, produce, and scale smarter. Over 200 curated brands are now part of the platform, which operates both online and at its flagship SoHo concept store, with pop-ups in LA, Miami, and Paris. Visit: www.doors.nyc

ABOUT INBETWEENERS

Founded in Naples in 2021 by Justin Bieber, Gianpiero D'Alessandro, and Pasquale "Pavi" V. D'Avino, InBetweeners is the world's first Web3 fashion house. The brand blends NFT culture with collectible apparel, immersive experiences, and collaborations with icons including Dolce & Gabbana, Adidas, Juventus Football Club, and Highsnobiety. It is currently retailed at LuisaViaRoma, Club 21, and through select global partners. Visit: www.inbetweeners.io

Media Contact

Tiffany Brown, DOORS NYC, 1 3473139867, [email protected], https://doors.nyc

