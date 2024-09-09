Justin Boots and George Strait Unveil New Exotic Boot Styles in the George Strait Collection

Justin Boots is excited to announce the launch of new exotic boot styles in the George Strait Collection by Justin, coinciding with the release of George Strait's highly anticipated album, Cowboys and Dreamers. This new line of boots celebrates the enduring partnership between Justin Boots and the King of Country, offering an exceptional blend of craftsmanship, style, and comfort.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots is excited to announce the launch of new exotic boot styles in the George Strait Collection by Justin, coinciding with the release of George Strait's highly anticipated album, Cowboys and Dreamers. This new line of boots celebrates the enduring partnership between Justin Boots and the King of Country, offering an exceptional blend of craftsmanship, style, and comfort.

The George Strait Collection by Justin now features six new styles of exotic cowboy boots, each crafted from luxurious leathers to embody George Strait's iconic style and rugged sophistication.

These additions include:

Panama 12" Caiman Cowboy Boots: These boots showcase the distinctive texture and elegant sheen of caiman leather, capturing the rugged yet refined style George Strait is known for. Durable and striking, they're perfect for making a statement on stage or in everyday life.

Reposado 12" Lizard Cowboy Boots: With their unique pattern and rugged durability, these boots capture the timeless elegance and authentic charm of George Strait. The exotic Teju lizard leather brings a touch of refined sophistication to any wardrobe.

Rancher 12" Full Quill Ostrich Cowboy Boots: These boots combine the rich, textured quill pattern of ostrich leather with superior craftsmanship, offering unparalleled elegance and comfort. Much like George Strait's iconic performances, they're a perfect blend of style and substance.

"We're thrilled to expand the George Strait Collection with these new exotic styles," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "It's especially meaningful to launch these boots alongside George's new Cowboys & Dreamers album. These boots are a testament to George Strait's legendary style and our dedication to quality craftsmanship."

With every purchase of boots from the George Strait collection, a portion of the sale is contributed directly to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, an organization committed to providing need-based financial assistance to professional rodeo athletes.

The new styles in the George Strait Collection by Justin are now available at JustinBoots.com. Experience the unmatched craftsmanship and comfort of these exotic boots, each pair reflecting the iconic style of George Strait. Visit the website to elevate your wardrobe with a touch of country legend and be sure to listen or download George Strait's new Cowboys and Dreamers album today.

About George Strait

George Strait is the unambiguous King of Country Music, having sold more than 105 million albums and counting while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. With 33 different Platinum or multi-Platinum albums, he's earned the third-most certifications of any artist in any genre, following only The Beatles and Elvis Presley, and with a total of 60, Strait has more No. 1 songs than any other artist in history.

The Texas troubadour will release his 31st career studio album Cowboys And Dreamers on Sept. 6, following 2019's best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville. The album quickly became Strait's record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. The Country Music Hall of Fame member also earned his 100th entry on the BillboardCountry Airplay chart with his single "The Weight of the Badge" from the project. Visit GeorgeStrait.com to learn more.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

