Justin Boots and Texas Rangers Announce Exciting Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, an iconic name in Western footwear, and the Texas Rangers, a powerhouse in Major League Baseball, proudly announce an exciting new partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, bringing together two esteemed icons of Texas heritage and excellence. The partnership between Justin and the Texas Rangers reflects a joint commitment to authenticity and quality, embodying tradition at its core.

As the Official Boot of the Texas Rangers, Justin Boots is proud to introduce the "Give 'Em The Boot" feature, adding an extra layer of excitement to each regular season home game. When the opposing team switches pitchers mid-game, Justin's "Give 'Em The Boot" promotion will take center stage and fans will have a chance to win a free pair of Justin boots. This opportunity rewards fans for their support while highlighting the partnership between Justin and the Rangers.

In addition to the "Give 'Em The Boot" promotion, Justin will also introduce two oversized boot photo opportunities around Globe Life Field. These larger-than-life installations will provide fans with the perfect backdrop to capture memorable moments and showcase their love for both Justin Boots and the Texas Rangers.

"As we mark our milestone of 145 years of heritage at Justin Boots, we are proud to announce our partnership with the Texas Rangers, an organization whose recent World Series win exemplifies their dedication to excellence and the pursuit of greatness," said John Sweeney, President of Justin Boots. "At Justin, we are honored to join forces with such a storied franchise, and we look forward to uniting our legacies of tradition and community to create memorable experiences for fans."

"The Texas Rangers are proud to extend and expand our relationship with Justin, naming Justin Boots the Official Boot of the Texas Rangers," said Chad Wynn, the Rangers Vice President of Partnerships. "Our organization proudly wears TEXAS across players' chests as an homage to the great state our fans call home; Justin represents 145 years of legacy and heritage. There could not be a more perfect partnership fit for our fans!"

As the Texas Rangers gear up for an exciting season, fans can expect to see Justin Boots represented both on and off the field, embodying the spirit of Texas and the shared values of quality, tradition, and excellence. For more information about Justin Boots and the Texas Rangers partnership, please visit http://www.justinboots.com.

About Texas Rangers Baseball Club:

The Texas Rangers are the reigning World Series Champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 Fall Classic. It is the franchise's first World Series title. In 2022, the Rangers celebrated their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to post-season play nine times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010, 2011, and 2023. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home, but also the multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility includes a 5.5-acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed the purchase of the club on August 12, 2010. http://www.mlb.com/rangers/news.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's, and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com

