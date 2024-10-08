Justin Boots Establishes Inaugural National Day of the Cowboy Boot Celebrating Tradition and Craftsmanship on October 8

Justin Boots, a leader in the western footwear industry, is proud to announce the creation of the inaugural National Day of the Cowboy Boot, set to be celebrated annually on October 8. This day is dedicated to honoring the iconic cowboy boot, a symbol of American heritage, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of the West.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, a leader in the Western footwear industry, is proud to announce the creation of the inaugural National Day of the Cowboy Boot, set to be celebrated annually on October 8. This day is dedicated to honoring the iconic cowboy boot, a symbol of American heritage, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of the West.

A New Tradition for the Western Lifestyle

For 145 years, Justin Boots has been at the forefront of the western wear industry, crafting boots that are synonymous with quality, comfort, and authentic style. The National Day of the Cowboy Boot is a tribute to this legacy and a celebration of the vital role that cowboy boots have played in shaping American culture. From cattle herders and ranchers to musicians, rodeo stars, and fashion enthusiasts, the cowboy boot has transcended its practical origins to become a timeless symbol of independence and resilience.

Why October 8?

October 8 has been selected as the official date to celebrate the cowboy boot, marking the beginning of a new tradition. The fall date is particularly meaningful as Justin Boots was founded in 1879 during the autumn season, making this celebration a fun and fitting way to honor the brand's rich history. This day provides an opportunity for everyone - from the heart of Texas to the streets of New York - to embrace the cowboy boot's rich history and its enduring influence on fashion and lifestyle.

Get Involved:

Justin Boots invites fans, customers, retailers, and the broader community to join in the celebration by wearing their favorite pair of cowboy boots and sharing their stories on social media using the hashtag #NationalCowboyBootDay and tagging Justin Boots. Whether it's a photo of your most cherished cowboy boots, a memorable ride on horseback, or a family tradition that has been passed down through generations, we encourage you to share what makes your cowboy boots special. This is a day to showcase the unique experiences and memories tied to your boots—whether they're worn during a day on the ranch, a night out with friends, or even a stroll through the city. Let's fill social media with the stories and images that highlight the enduring spirit of the cowboy boot and its place in our lives.

"We're thrilled to launch the National Day of the Cowboy Boot, a day that recognizes the importance of cowboy boots in our history and culture," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "This day is about celebrating the craftsmanship, tradition, and the countless stories that cowboy boots represent. We hope everyone joins us in making this a day to remember."

For more information about the National Day of the Cowboy Boot and how to get involved, visit JustinBoots.com or follow us on social media.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's, and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

