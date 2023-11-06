Justin Boots' "Kick Your Boots Up" October Episodes Recap: A Month of Inspiring Stories and Industry Insights

Justin Boots, the leading brand in Western footwear and apparel, is pleased to recap the exciting and insightful episodes of their "Kick Your Boots Up" podcast series that aired throughout October. This month's lineup featured esteemed guests such as Justin product designers Joshua Santos and Norma Campos, renowned Rodeo photographer James Phifer, Executive Vice President and CEO of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Karl Stressman, and Scott Knudsen, The Cowboy Entrepreneur®.

The "Kick Your Boots Up" podcast brings together influential personalities and industry experts from various segments of the Western world. Through engaging interviews and discussions, the series aims to share inspiring stories, explore industry trends, and provide valuable insights into the Western lifestyle. Here is a recap of the exceptional episodes that aired in October:

Episode 029: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Justin Brands Product Developers

Guest-hosted by Juan Ojeda, Justin's videographer and podcast producer, the episode featured an interview fully conducted in Spanish with product designers Joshua Santos and Norma Campos. They shared personal stories and highlighted Hispanic culture through their work. The conversation explored their career paths, with Joshua expressing surprise at becoming a designer and Norma discussing her passion for art. Both designers discussed transitioning into design, working with the Justin Boots team, and their pride in creating products that resonate with the Hispanic community.

Episode 030: Photography by Phifer, James Phifer

Renowned Rodeo photographer James Phifer provided viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at his work and shared captivating stories from the rodeo arena. His unique perspective and ability to capture the raw emotions of the sport have made him a sought-after photographer in the industry.

Episode 031: Karl Stressman - Executive Vice President & CEO of AQHA

The interview with Karl Stressman, Executive Vice President and CEO of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), shed light on the world of quarter horse racing and its cultural significance within the Western community. Stressman's expertise and passion for the sport were evident as he discussed the challenges, accomplishments, and future of the AQHA.

Episode 032: Scott Knudsen, The Cowboy Entrepreneur®

Scott Knudsen, The Cowboy Entrepreneur®, shared his journey of launching successful western-inspired businesses and provided valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. His story served as an inspiration to viewers who are looking to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams within the Western industry.

With each episode, Justin Boots takes pride in celebrating the rich heritage, diverse talent, and captivating stories that define the Western lifestyle. The "Kick Your Boots Up" series serves as a platform to foster connection, educate, and entertain individuals who share a love for Western culture.

"We are thrilled with the positive reception that the 'Kick Your Boots Up' series has received," said Taylor McAdams, Host of the "Kick Your Boots Up" podcast. "October's episodes featuring Joshua Santos, Norma Campos, James Phifer, Karl Stressman, and Scott Knudsen provided our audience with unique perspectives and insights. We look forward to continuing to deliver engaging content that celebrates the Western spirit."

The Kick Your Boots Up podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart and YouTube. Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast can expect to hear stories worth sharing to the masses about the ins and outs of the Western lifestyle and the people that make it so inviting. This podcast will share tips and tricks from the most influential people in the agricultural and western industries, as well as play fun games and go behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for new episodes every week. Follow along on social media and let Justin Boots know who they should feature in upcoming episodes.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

