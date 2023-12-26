Justin Boots Unveils Cutting-Edge HiViz™ Trim in Newest Additions to the Commander Series

Justin Boots, a renowned leader in the footwear industry, proudly introduces the latest innovation in its Commander Series with the integration of HiViz™. This groundbreaking addition reaffirms Justin's commitment to providing unparalleled performance, enhanced comfort, and safety for its customers.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, a renowned leader in the footwear industry, proudly introduces the latest innovation in its Commander Series with the integration of HiViz™. This groundbreaking addition reaffirms Justin's commitment to providing unparalleled performance, enhanced comfort, and safety for its customers.

The Commander Series, already celebrated for its durability and craftsmanship, now incorporates a HiViz™ trim that elevates the user experience to new heights. HiViz™ enhances visibility in low-light conditions, offering confidence and assurance for those late-night and early-morning shifts. The Frontline is the newest boot in the Commander Series and it boasts the 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective trim on the all-new multi-density proprietary Vibram® Commander platform. These top-notch work boots are essential for road crews, tow truck operators, truck drivers, oil field workers, or anyone needing to add an element of visibility to their gear for safety in low-light conditions.

Key features of Justin's Commander Series with HiViz™:

1. Enhanced Visibility: HiViz™ trim significantly improves visibility in low-light environments, ensuring wearers can focus on the task at hand with added safety.

2. Durability and Comfort: The Commander Series is renowned for its durability and comfort. The inclusion of HiViz™ does not compromise these essential features, making these boots ideal for the demands of the modern worker.

3. Versatility: Whether it's a day on the job site or a night out on the town, the Commander Series seamlessly blends functionality and style, catering to a diverse range of activities and lifestyles.

4. Proven Craftsmanship: Justin Boots, with its rich heritage dating back to 1879, maintains its

commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Each pair of Commanders reflects the brand's

dedication to excellence.

"The all-new Commander with HiViz™ represents a significant leap forward in our ongoing mission to provide the best-in-class footwear for our customers," says Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Brands, Inc. "We believe that combining cutting-edge technology with the timeless craftsmanship of Justin Boots will redefine the expectations of Western and work footwear."

The new additions to the Commander Series are available now, and customers can explore the collection on the official Justin Boots website.

About Justin

Justin Boots is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

