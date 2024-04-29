Justin Boots Unveils New Roper Boots Traditional Silhouette, Unmatched Endurance, and Comfort Beyond Compare

Justin Boots, a name synonymous with quality Western footwear, is proud to introduce its latest creation: the Kilgore roper boots. These boots seamlessly merge the classic roper silhouette with advanced features designed to enhance performance and comfort for the modern cowboy.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Boots, a name synonymous with quality Western footwear, is proud to introduce its latest creation: the Kilgore roper boots. These boots seamlessly merge the classic roper silhouette with advanced features designed to enhance performance and comfort for the modern cowboy.

Crafted with the everyday man in mind, the Kilgore 10-inch men's roper boots from Justin's Stampede Collection feature a traditional roper toe and heel design for authentic Western style. What sets these boots apart is their endurance and comfort, thanks to innovative enhancements. These roper boots are equipped with an oil and slip-resisting outsole, providing exceptional traction and durability in various terrains and conditions. Whether you're navigating the ranch or out on the town, you can trust these boots to keep you steady on your feet.

Key Features of the Justin Kilgore Ropers:

Enhanced Outsole: The oil and slip-resisting outsole enhances durability and provides superior traction for extended wear.

Non-Metallic Construction: Perfect for travelers, the Kilgore ropers are non-metallic and airport-friendly, offering hassle-free security checks without sacrificing performance.

J-Flex® with Orthotic Insert: Justin Boots' comfort technology ensures unparalleled comfort, making these the preferred boots to wear from dawn till dusk.

Versatile Style: From the ranch to the city streets, the Kilgore ropers effortlessly blend style and functionality, making them a versatile choice for any occasion.

"We're excited to introduce these new men's roper boots to the Stampede Collection. They are a perfect blend of tradition and innovation," said Bubba Belkowski, Vice President of Product Development at Justin Boots. "With their non-metallic construction and airport-friendly design, these boots offer convenience without compromising on quality or style. Plus, the added comfort features ensure that you can wear them all day, every day, with ease."

Justin roper boots were invented by John Justin Jr. in the 1950s to meet the needs of rodeo contestants who required proper footwear. These boots, based on a military boot design, feature a flat heel, round toe, and shorter upper for comfort and grip. Today's Justin roper boots continue to offer durability and style, perfect for rodeos, ranch work, or casual wear. They differ from traditional cowboy boots in their toe shape, boot height, and heel height, making them a practical choice for those who spend long hours on their feet or riding.

The new Kilgore roper boots are available in timeless Hickory Brown and Jet Black and are priced at an affordable $144.95, offering exceptional value for premium Western footwear. Experience the perfect combination of tradition, endurance, and comfort with the Kilgore ropers, now available for purchase on the Justin Boots website or at a local retailer.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

