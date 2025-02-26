Justin Cordes named as Senior Director of Ryan Lawn & Tree's Omaha Branch

Justin Cordes, who has been with Ryan Lawn & Tree since 2021, has been promoted to Senior Director of Ryan Lawn & Tree's Omaha Branch.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Lawn & Tree, a trusted leader in the green industry, today announced a key update to its leadership in Omaha, Nebraska.

Justin Cordes, who has been with Ryan Lawn & Tree for 4 years, has been promoted to Senior Director of RYAN's Omaha Branch. In this role, Justin will be responsible for overseeing all operations and management of RYAN's fast-growing Omaha branch.

Justin's promotion replaces the opening created by Chuck Monico, former Omaha Senior Director, who was promoted to RYAN's Chief Executive Officer.

After starting with Ryan Lawn & Tree in 2021, Justin has taken on several key roles within the Omaha branch, including overseeing its Maintenance division. He has consistently demonstrated RYAN's core values, including leadership, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. Prior to joining RYAN, Justin successfully ran his own business for 8 years, allowing him to develop a wealth of experience that he will carry into this new role.

Mark Stuhlsatz, RYAN's VP of Regional Operations, said: "With his wealth of experience and passion for growth, Justin is eager to tackle the exciting challenges that lie ahead in his new role. We are confident that he will continue to make a lasting impact on our team and contribute to our ongoing success."

About RYAN: Founded in 1987, Ryan Lawn & Tree has become a trusted leader in the green industry. Guided by a faith-based mission to create beauty in outdoor spaces, RYAN believes true beauty starts with its people—known as RYAN Pros. As an employee-owned company, RYAN is committed to providing full-time careers with comprehensive benefits, empowering every team member to take pride in their work and share in the company's success.

