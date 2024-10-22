Justin D. Hodson Receives CALI's Investigator of the Year Award

"I'm grateful to my team at Hodson PI, especially my VP Alison Peacock, whose hard work makes achievements like this possible. And most of all, thank you to my wife Kristi and our four children, who inspire me every day and make everything worthwhile." Post this

About CALI

Founded in 1967, the California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) is the largest private investigator organization in the world. CALI is committed to promoting excellence, ethical practices, and ongoing education within the investigative profession. Through professional development events and advocacy efforts, the association empowers investigators to maintain the highest industry standards.

Celebrating Two Decades of Excellence

In 2023, Justin celebrated his 20th year as a licensed investigator, aligning with two decades of membership in CALI. Over the course of his career, he and his firm have secured critical wins in numerous legal cases, including defense victories, which resulted in significant financial savings for clients. His efforts have been recognized in publications such as PI Magazine and the CALI Journal.

Hodson PI, LLC has experienced significant growth, with 2023 revenues surpassing $6 million and projections for 2024 nearing $8 million. The firm has expanded its services, invested heavily in new technology, and added more than 50 new team members to meet the growing demand for high-quality investigative solutions.

A Commitment to Mentorship and Community Engagement

Justin is passionate about mentoring aspiring investigators, sponsoring CALI memberships, and guiding professionals toward licensure. He shares his expertise by speaking at events such as CALI's Professional Development Day and the Florida Association of Private Investigators Conference. His focus on business strategy and advanced investigative tools has made him a respected industry thought leader.

Beyond his professional achievements, Justin is deeply engaged in his community. As a leader within the Cub Scouts, he serves as Den Leader, Assistant Cubmaster, and Pack Treasurer. He and his wife, Kristi, sponsor scouting memberships for families in need and make generous contributions to local youth programs. Additionally, Justin supports the Ronald McDonald House and takes part in environmental efforts, including family-led beach cleanups.

A Heartfelt Thank You

During his acceptance speech, Hodson expressed sincere gratitude:

"Thank you to CALI, President Frank Huntington, and all the members for this honor. I'm grateful to my team at Hodson PI, especially my VP Alison Peacock, whose hard work makes achievements like this possible. And most of all, thank you to my wife Kristi and our four children, who inspire me every day and make everything worthwhile."

About Hodson PI, LLC

Founded by Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Hodson PI, LLC is a premier private investigations firm based in Temecula, CA. The firm provides a wide range of services, including surveillance, social media investigations, EDR inspections, and advanced data analysis. Known for delivering exceptional results, Hodson PI supports attorneys, claims adjusters, and businesses across California and beyond.

For more information, please contact Nikki Tinsman at (714) 646-4545 or visit www.hodsonpi.com.

Media Contact

