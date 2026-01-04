JUSTIN JEANSONNE - TWO NEW ALBUMS AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS - "COWBOYS OF THE ROAD" and "LITTLE JAKE"

Justin Jeansonne Signs Exclusive Management Deal with Donna Cardellino

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin Jeansonne hails from Mobile, AL. Now out of the Marine Corps, his authentic storytelling and sound continue to evolve, building a loyal fan base.

Bandmates include charismatic harmonica musician Dayton Olson, rhythmic drummer Dylan Heflin, and soulful solid bass player Maison Faulk. Justin's music, with his expert strings and guitar riffs encompasses traditional country, mixed with good ole Alabama outlaw country, blues, rock with a soulful grit.

Justin says: "We pull from that 70's outlaw sound – Willie, Waylon, Merle, but there's a little funk, blues, and southern rock in there too."

The albums showcase Justin's blend of outlaw country with influences from Southern Rock and Blues, anchored by his raw vocals and intricate guitar arrangements.

Available Albums streaming are:

COWBOYS OF THE ROAD:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5EpFnNqslttYt3ylrdeJje

LITTLE JAKE:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZv5engUqYzQiPdBRCwnO

Several songs have received national acclaim, such as "Holding My Baby" and "Little Jake" about the loss of Justin's son a few years ago.

Donna Cardellino: "Justin knows who he is as a Country Artist, Singer-Songwriter. He has a rich voice that separates him from the rest, with song hooks sure to resonate with country fans and radio. Our plan is expanding into larger venues, explore touring opportunities, accelerating his releases into high gear…and deal making across the board! Justin is great to work with and so ready for the next Country music journey."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

https://justinjeansonne.com/tour

Socials: @justinjeansonne

Follow Us: https://www.facebook.com/justinjeansonneband/

https://www.instagram.com/justinjeansonnemusic/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/c/JustinJeansonne

ABOUT DONNA CARDELLINO: Donna is an Entrepreneur, Music Manager and Facilitator who has a solid reputation for bringing all parties to the table to expedite multi-million dollar deals. From initial start-up's to growth stages to acquisitions. No matter what Donna engages in, major business (and fun) are sure to follow. Donna had success as an Independent Television Producer with Global media partners. Donna started her career in the music industry. She was a promoter and manager which led to an offer to join a top tier music label. Donna worked her way up, eventually becoming President of a division and the label getting acquired four years from inception. Donna currently manages the Global music and entertainment career of Justin Jeansonne and HGTV Celebrity Paul Lafrance Designs, joint television series, and his Christian Rock music catalog.

Media Contact

Donna Cardellino, Donna Cardellino, LLC, 1 000-000-0000, [email protected]

SOURCE Donna Cardellino, LLC