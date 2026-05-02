JUSTIN JEANSONNE AT WHISKEY ROOM LIVE AT KINGS BOWLING, FRANKLIN, TN on WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026 at 6:30pm.

Justin says: "We pull from that 70's outlaw sound – Willie, Waylon, Merle, but there's a little funk, blues, and southern rock in there too." Post this

Justin says: "We pull from that 70's outlaw sound – Willie, Waylon, Merle, but there's a little funk, blues, and southern rock in there too."

Bandmates include charismatic harmonica musician Dayton Olson, rhythmic drummer Dylan Heflin, and soulful solid bass player Maison Faulk.

Available Albums streaming are:

COWBOYS OF THE ROAD:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5EpFnNqslttYt3ylrdeJje

LITTLE JAKE:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0BZv5engUqYzQiPdBRCwnO

Several songs have received national acclaim, such as "Holding My Baby" and "Little Jake" about the loss of Justin's son a few years ago.

Donna Cardellino, Manager: "We're excited to be invited to Nashville. Justin knows who he is as a Country Artist, Singer-Songwriter. He has a rich voice that separates him from the rest, with song hooks sure to resonate with more country fans and radio. Our plan is to find our record label home that see his authenticity to enhance, expand into larger venues, explore touring opportunities…and deal making across the board. Justin is so ready for his next Country music journey."

Socials: @justinjeansonne https://justinjeansonne.com/

ABOUT WHISKEY ROOM LIVE AT KINGS BOWLING: The Whiskey Room Live, located within Kings Dining & Entertainment in Franklin, Tennessee at 1910 Galleria Blvd Suite 120, Franklin, TN 37067, is a 118-to-150-seat dedicated entertainment venue featuring live music, karaoke, and DJs. As of 2026, it is known as an intimate venue with a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, hosting performances seven nights a week. Live Music & Events: Hosts ticketed band nights, songwriters' rounds, and regular karaoke. 2026 events include performances by local musicians, tribute bands, and themed patio shows.

ABOUT DONNA CARDELLINO: Donna is an Entrepreneur, Music Manager and Facilitator who has a solid reputation for bringing all parties to the table to expedite multi-million dollar deals. From initial start-up's to growth stages to acquisitions. No matter what Donna engages in, major business (and fun) are sure to follow. Donna had success as an Independent Television Producer with Global media partners.

Donna started her career in the music industry. She was a promoter and manager in Los Angeles, CA which led to an offer to join a top tier music label. Donna worked her way up, eventually becoming President of a division and the label getting acquired four years from inception. Donna currently manages the Global music and entertainment career of Justin Jeansonne and HGTV Celebrity Paul Lafrance Designs, joint television series, and his Christian Rock music catalog.

Media Contact

Donna Cardellino, Donna Cardellino, LLC, 1 xxx-xx-xxxx, [email protected], https://justinjeansonne.com/

SOURCE Donna Cardellino, LLC