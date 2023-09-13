Justin M. Chopin Recognized Again for New Orleans CityBusiness "Leadership in Law" Class of 2023

Justin M. Chopin named 2023 Leadership in Law honoree by New Orleans CityBusiness for outstanding legal career and community contributions.
NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Justin M. Chopin, Owner and Managing Attorney at The Chopin Law Firm LLC, has been selected as a nominee for the esteemed New Orleans CityBusiness 2023 Leadership in Law class. This marks his second recognition after being honored with the same title in 2012. The recognition celebrates legal professionals who have demonstrated exceptional career achievements and impactful community contributions.
Justin M. Chopin has earned this nomination through his distinguished career and dedicated service to both the legal industry and the local community. With a proven track record of legal excellence, Chopin stands out as a leader in advocating for justice and representing the best interests of his clients. His commitment to upholding legal standards and his unwavering support for the community align seamlessly with the values celebrated by the Leadership in Law honors.
The prestigious celebration is scheduled for October 9, 2023, at the New Orleans Museum of Art, from 4 – 6 p.m. This event will gather legal professionals, community leaders, and honorees to recognize and applaud the outstanding accomplishments of those who have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape. A comprehensive profile of the honorees will be featured in the October 20 issue of CityBusiness, allowing readers to gain insights into the remarkable achievements of these exceptional legal minds.
"It is truly an honor to be nominated for the Leadership in Law award," said Justin M. Chopin. "I am dedicated to promoting the ideals of justice, integrity, and community engagement in my legal practice, and I am humbled to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues."
About The Chopin Law Firm LLC:
The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.
