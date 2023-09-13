Justin M. Chopin Recognized Again for New Orleans CityBusiness "Leadership in Law" Class of 2023

"I am dedicated to promoting the ideals of justice, integrity, and community engagement in my legal practice, and I am humbled to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues." - Attorney, Justin M. Chopin Tweet this

The prestigious celebration is scheduled for October 9, 2023, at the New Orleans Museum of Art, from 4 – 6 p.m. This event will gather legal professionals, community leaders, and honorees to recognize and applaud the outstanding accomplishments of those who have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape. A comprehensive profile of the honorees will be featured in the October 20 issue of CityBusiness, allowing readers to gain insights into the remarkable achievements of these exceptional legal minds.

"It is truly an honor to be nominated for the Leadership in Law award," said Justin M. Chopin. "I am dedicated to promoting the ideals of justice, integrity, and community engagement in my legal practice, and I am humbled to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues."

For further information and to register for the event, click here.

About The Chopin Law Firm LLC:

The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.

To learn more about Justin M. Chopin and the exceptional legal services offered by Chopin Law Firm, please visit https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/.

