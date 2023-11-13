Justin M. Chopin Selected for the CityBusiness Power List of Personal Injury Attorneys

Justin M. Chopin of The Chopin Law Firm LLC, has been named in the New Orleans CityBusiness Power List, recognizing his influence and excellence in the personal injury attorney sector.
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chopin Law Firm LLC proudly announces that Justin M. Chopin, Owner and Managing Attorney, has been named in the prestigious New Orleans CityBusiness Power List in the Personal Injury Attorneys category. This recognition is part of CityBusiness's quarterly special section that profiles the most influential professionals in various sectors within the New Orleans area.
The Power List by CityBusiness highlights 20 distinguished injury attorneys in the New Orleans area, acknowledging their commitment to excellence and their significant role in giving a voice to individuals during challenging times. This nomination is a testament to Justin M. Chopin's unwavering dedication to his clients, his exceptional legal experience, and his significant contributions to the community.
Justin M. Chopin's career is marked by a series of notable achievements and a deep commitment to justice, integrity, and community engagement. His selection for the CityBusiness Power List follows his previous recognition as a nominee for the esteemed New Orleans CityBusiness 2023 Leadership in Law class, marking another Milestone in his distinguished legal career.
"It is a great honor to be nominated for the CityBusiness Power List," said Justin M. Chopin. "This recognition reflects not only my personal commitment to the legal profession but also the collective effort of our team at The Chopin Law Firm to provide outstanding legal representation to our clients."
Readers can look forward to learning more about Justin M. Chopin and other influential professionals in the CityBusiness journal.
For more information about Justin M. Chopin and The Chopin Law Firm LLC, please visit https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/.
About The Chopin Law Firm LLC:
The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.
To learn more about how The Chopin Law Firm can assist with car accident claims, please visit the firm's website at https://www.chopinlawfirm.com/.
