Justin M. Chopin Selected for the CityBusiness Power List of Personal Injury Attorneys

Justin M. Chopin's career is marked by a series of notable achievements and a deep commitment to justice, integrity, and community engagement. His selection for the CityBusiness Power List follows his previous recognition as a nominee for the esteemed New Orleans CityBusiness 2023 Leadership in Law class, marking another Milestone in his distinguished legal career.

"It is a great honor to be nominated for the CityBusiness Power List," said Justin M. Chopin. "This recognition reflects not only my personal commitment to the legal profession but also the collective effort of our team at The Chopin Law Firm to provide outstanding legal representation to our clients."

Readers can look forward to learning more about Justin M. Chopin and other influential professionals in the CityBusiness journal.

About The Chopin Law Firm LLC:

The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.

