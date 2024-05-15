Justin Upchurch, President, AMSYS Integrated Technology Solutions to Serve as Panel Member on "Cities Computing on the Edge" at Smart City Expo USA

Panel will take place at Pier 36 (299 South Street) on Stage 1 in NYC on Thursday, May 23 from 3:20–3:50 PM

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cities Computing on the Edge" is coming to New York City. Urban environments are constantly evolving and cities need to invest in and implement sustainable ways of living to address new urban challenges and improve the quality of life of their inhabitants. As technology continues to advance, edge computing is creating more efficient, responsive, and secure urban infrastructures by bringing computing capabilities closer to the sources. This session will enhance the benefits of edge computing such as low latency, optimized bandwidth, reliability, data privacy and security, and scalability.