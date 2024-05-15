Justin Upchurch, President, AMSYS Integrated Technology Solutions to Serve as Panel Member on "Cities Computing on the Edge" at Smart City Expo USA

Panel will take place at Pier 36 (299 South Street) on Stage 1 in NYC on Thursday, May 23 from 3:20–3:50 PM
HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cities Computing on the Edge" is coming to New York City. Urban environments are constantly evolving and cities need to invest in and implement sustainable ways of living to address new urban challenges and improve the quality of life of their inhabitants. As technology continues to advance, edge computing is creating more efficient, responsive, and secure urban infrastructures by bringing computing capabilities closer to the sources. This session will enhance the benefits of edge computing such as low latency, optimized bandwidth, reliability, data privacy and security, and scalability.
"I am thrilled to participate in Smart City Expo USA taking place at Pier 36 in NYC on May 22-23. If you're a leader in finance, climate, infrastructure, technology, or policy shaping the future of smart, equitable, and sustainable cities, join us," says Justin Upchurch. Use code SPEAKER20 for a 20% discount. Register TODAY at Smart City Expo USA.
Panel participants include:
- Justin Upchurch, President, Integrated Technology Solutions, AMSYS
- Jason Collins, Public Sector Leader, Microsoft
- Akshay Malik – Smart Cities Director – City of Philadelphia
- Moderator, Jumbi Edulbehram, Director, Global Business Development, Smart Cities and Spaces, NVIDIA
Khalid Parekh, Founder and CEO of AMSYS, states, "I'm pleased that AMSYS is contributing to this important Expo. We are excited about our partnership with NVIDIA and Lenovo, especially the Smart Spaces team where we have strong capabilities and focus. It's also important that these solutions are powered by Lenovo Edge platforms for optimal performance." Come by the AMSYS booth at the Expo to learn more.
More about AMSYS Smart Buildings:
AMSYS Smart Buildings is the IT-focused division of the AMSYS Group that is uniquely qualified to guide our clients and customers through their Digital Transformation. Our Smart Buildings team has decades of experience planning, designing, and implementing transformative projects across multiple verticals including Urban Settings, Medical Centers, Air Transportation, Entertainment Venues, and Mega Mixed Use. Our leadership and employees remain nimble while delivering cutting-edge solutions that fit our client's budget and timeline.
