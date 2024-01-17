Justin's George Strait Collection Welcomes Four Striking Exotic Additions To Its Iconic Boot Line

The George Strait Collection by Justin, the celebrated collaboration between country music legend George Strait and Justin Boots, is thrilled to announce the launch of four new exotic boots to its renowned boot line.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The George Strait Collection by Justin, the celebrated collaboration between country music legend George Strait and Justin Boots, is thrilled to announce the launch of four new exotic boots to its renowned boot line.

These new releases, available in two captivating caiman options and two stunning pirarucu variations, not only showcase exceptional craftsmanship but also boast the revolutionary King Comfort Removable Insert, ensuring an unparalleled level of comfort for boot wearers. Available in tan and black caiman, the Haggard is a standout choice for those who appreciate luxury and durability. The Ocean Front pirarucu boots, offered in tan and inky black, are crafted from exotic pirarucu fish leather, delivering a striking aesthetic.

All four boots incorporate the signature style and comfort that is synonymous with the George Strait Collection by Justin. Designed with the modern cowboy in mind, these boots seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary flair, capturing the essence of George Strait's timeless appeal.

"I've got some new exotics coming out that I'm thinking are going to be your new favorites. They are mine anyway," says George Strait, country music icon. "They're named Haggard, after my hero of course, and Ocean Front. Try some out. You're going to love the way they fit and feel, and they're absolutely beautiful."

"We're excited to introduce these four exceptional additions to the George Strait collection by Justin," says Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Brands, Inc. "The caiman and pirarucu boots exemplify the quality and craftsmanship that our customers have come to expect from this iconic collaboration. Each pair tells a story of dedication to excellence and a commitment to providing the best in both style and quality."

Available for just over $600, these boots present an affordable choice for those seeking a touch of luxury without compromising on quality. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each sale of boots in the George Strait Collection is contributed directly to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, an organization committed to providing need-based financial assistance to professional rodeo athletes. These new exotic boots are available for purchase at select retailers and online at http://www.justinboots.com.

About George Strait

George Strait is the unambiguous King of Country Music, having sold more than 105 million albums and counting while earning more than 60 major entertainment industry awards as well as countless nominations and becoming the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. With 33 different Platinum or multi-Platinum albums, he's earned the third-most certifications of any artist in any genre, following only The Beatles and Elvis Presley, and with a total of 60, Strait has more No. 1 songs than any other artist in history (including Elvis).

The Texas troubadour released 2019's best-selling Country album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, on MCA Nashville, produced by Strait and Chuck Ainlay, the album quickly became Strait's record-extending 27th No. 1 Billboard Country album. Comprised of 12 original titles plus Strait's version of the Johnny Paycheck classic "Old Violin," Honky Tonk Time Machine marks an incredible 30th career studio album from the Country Music Hall of Fame member, who earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his single "The Weight of the Badge" from the project.

Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements, most notably at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena for his long running "Strait to Vegas" series. In 2022, he also made his 31st appearance at the iconic Houston Rodeo on the event's final night and headlined two nights at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena. 2023 has seen Strait set concert attendance records at multiple stadiums as he has teamed up with Chris Stapleton for a series of one-off shows extending into 2024 with special guests Little Big Town also appearing on each date.

About Justin

Justin Boots is a Western brand that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

