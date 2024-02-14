Justin's Kick Your Boots Up Podcast Returns for Season 2: Diving Deeper Into the Heart of the Western Industry

Get ready for another exciting season of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast! Hosted by the charismatic and insightful Taylor McAdams, Season 2 promises to deliver engaging conversations with a diverse range of guests, offering listeners a unique glimpse into various industries and lifestyles that define the spirit of the West

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for another exciting season of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast! Hosted by the charismatic and insightful Taylor McAdams, Season 2 promises to deliver engaging conversations with a diverse range of guests, offering listeners a unique glimpse into various industries and lifestyles that define the spirit of the West.

Season 2 of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast will feature a stellar lineup of guests from different walks of life. From iconic figures in the Western world to modern-day pioneers, every episode guarantees a distinctively captivating experience. Listeners can expect to hear firsthand accounts of life on the ranch, thrilling tales from the rodeo circuit, and insightful discussions from musicians and entrepreneurs in their respective fields. Whether you're a seasoned cowboy or cowgirl or simply someone who appreciates a good story, Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast offers something for everyone.

"I couldn't be more excited to kick off Season 2 of the podcast. We had such an incredible response to Season 1, and I can't wait to continue the journey with our amazing guests and listeners," said Taylor McAdams, host of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast. "The Western industry has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share the stories and experiences of the people who make it so vibrant and unique. From rodeo champions to trailblazing entrepreneurs, our guests have incredible tales to tell, and I can't wait for our listeners to hear them."

Season 2 of the Kick Your Boots Up podcast kicks off with Weston and Avery Rutkowski. Weston is a Four-Time Bullfighter's Only bullfighting champion and Avery recently launched her own beauty brand, AXA Cosmetics. This powerhouse couple sat down with us to share how they met, how they manage to be entrepreneurs on the road, share their love of Valentine's Day, and play a fun game.

The Kick Your Boots Up podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeart and YouTube. Listeners of Justin's Kick Your Boots Up podcast can expect to hear stories worth sharing with the masses about the ins and outs of the Western lifestyle and the people that make it so inviting. This podcast will share tips and tricks from the most influential people in the agricultural and western industries, as well as play fun games and go behind the scenes. Be on the lookout for new episodes every week. Follow along on social media and let Justin Boots know who they should feature in upcoming episodes.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of Western footwear and apparel that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship, use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the Western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Morton, Justin Boots, 8173482894, [email protected], justinboots.com

Twitter

SOURCE Justin Boots