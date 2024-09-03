Juvenile Christian Fiction Follows Rodney on a Mission Out of Heaven to Become the Guardian Angel for the Yet-to-Be Born Jesus Christ

Xulon Press presents a refreshingly creative Christian fictional story for the young and young at heart – sure to be a family favorite.
JEFFERSON, Ga., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bootsie provides young readers with exciting new Christian fiction, ideal for family reading time, called The Littlest Angel ($14.99, paperback, 9798868502026; $26.99, hardcover, 9798868502033; $5.99, e-book, 9798868502040).
Author Bootsie penned an endearing and uplifting story about a little angel named, Rodney, who is tasked with a special mission from the King in heaven. Rodney, who is unsure of himself, becomes a warrior of God in the most surprising way. With advice and training from angels, Gabriel and Michael, Rodney must fulfill his mission all on his own. Adversity follows him in the form of doubt and demons who want to shatter his faith, but the small angel never wavers and always trusts his King. It's an inspiring story for children, an effective lesson to never give up on faith and trust in God.
"Have you ever felt invisible or insignificant? Have you ever felt like no one could hear your prayers? Although we may feel small at times, God is always watching over us and never forgets who we are. He knows that the littlest servants are, sometimes, the mightiest ones," said Bootsie.
Bootsie, a semi-retired office manager, is a proud mother of 4, a grandmother of 20 and a great grandmother of 7. As an early morning riser, she enjoys watching the sun rise while reading the bible and listening to the birds sing. She also enjoys watching the rain fall, smelling the freshness of it.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Littlest Angel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
