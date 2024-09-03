Juvenile Christian Fiction Follows Rodney on a Mission Out of Heaven to Become the Guardian Angel for the Yet-to-Be Born Jesus Christ

"Have you ever felt invisible or insignificant? Have you ever felt like no one could hear your prayers? Although we may feel small at times, God is always watching over us and never forgets who we are. He knows that the littlest servants are, sometimes, the mightiest ones" Post this

"Have you ever felt invisible or insignificant? Have you ever felt like no one could hear your prayers? Although we may feel small at times, God is always watching over us and never forgets who we are. He knows that the littlest servants are, sometimes, the mightiest ones," said Bootsie.

Bootsie, a semi-retired office manager, is a proud mother of 4, a grandmother of 20 and a great grandmother of 7. As an early morning riser, she enjoys watching the sun rise while reading the bible and listening to the birds sing. She also enjoys watching the rain fall, smelling the freshness of it.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Littlest Angel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

