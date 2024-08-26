Juvenile Fiction About a Gymnastics Team Spins a Memorable Lesson On the Importance of Sportsmanship

Xulon Press presents family-friendly fiction for children ages 8 to 12 years old with a lesson in excelling in sports while learning to be a good team member.
BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.P. Daniels provides juvenile fiction, sure to become a family-favorite story, titled A Fox Tale: A New Member Story ($15.99, paperback, 9781662899577; $7.99, e-book, 9781662899584).
Daniels fictional story written for young readers follows Rocky Mount Gymnasts Mia Allen and Niki Fowler, the first Gym Club members, as tragedy forces their gymnastics season into a tailspin. However, upon the season's end, Mia and Niki discover Catie, a gymnastic diamond in the rough. Once on the team, Catie's gymnastics abilities quickly exceeds the team's expectations, but her success goes to her head. Readers will witness how Catie's rude behavior and poor attitude costs friendships and jeopardizes her place on the gymnastics team. Can her friendships and gymnastics career be saved or, will a special friend be her only friend?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Daniels said, "Reports of the inappropriate things in books allowed into school libraries. I wanted to write something parents could let their children read without worrying about the content."
J.P. Daniels was born in Maryland. He coached gymnastics for thirty years in several gyms around the country. While living in North Carolina, Daniels was inspired to write The Gym Club series of stories. This book continues where the first story, Bars and Beams, leaves off. Daniels lives in Maryland again and is writing more stories in The Gym Club series. Daniels is a civil war and world war two history buff.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Fox Tale: A New Member Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
J.P. Daniels, Salem Author Services, (240) 444-3269, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article