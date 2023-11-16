Juvenile Fiction Gently Guides the Topic of Skin Color While Encouraging Children to Celebrate Who They Are

I was motivated to write 'I Love the Skin That I am in' based on my own experiences and struggles with self-esteem and body image. Post this

As a mother, grandmother and mentor, Davis-Johnson recognized the importance of speaking encouraging words to children at an early age. Young readers will enjoy the beautifully illustrated story while parents appreciate the impactful topic and added activities for families to use as a platform for further conversations.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Davis-Johnson said, "I was motivated to write 'I Love the Skin That I am in' based on my own experiences and struggles with self-esteem and body image. Working with the students in CEO-Children Enriched with Opportunities, I witnessed the need to address a societal issue that continues to exist. Body shaming, bullying, and discrimination inspired me to encourage children to embrace their uniqueness and build self-confidence by loving the color of their skin."

Mary Davis Johnson, originally from Ormond Beach, Florida, is a passionate storyteller, author, nurse, filmmaker, and the founder of CEO-Children Enriched with Opportunities – a nonprofit organization that works with youth across the state to overcome obstacles and reach their potential. Davis-Johnson enjoys a variety of hobbies that allow her to express her creativity, in addition to traveling, learning about different cultures, families, working with youth and serving in the community.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. I Love The Skin That I am In is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mary Davis Johnson, Salem Author Services, (904) 303-3193, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press