Juvenile Fiction Teaches Young Readers the Virtue of Kindness and Forgiveness Through the Eyes of an Angelfish

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Van Tuyle said, "I love to tell children stories that also teach good values."

Terry Van Tuyle lives in Maine with her husband and son. Her B.A. in art education was intended for teaching elementary students, but after her fourth child was born, she found her life's calling was as a wife and a teacher to her own brood. With her teacher's heart, she can share with fun and imagination some of life's most important lessons. Although she puts her relationship with God first, Van Tuyle has always loved to read, a hobby that once got her through a difficult time in her personal life. She also enjoys gardening and canning and dehydrating food for her family. Van Tuyle is also the author of the book, Wiley the Three-Toed Sloths Quest.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Angelica the Naughty Angelfish is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

