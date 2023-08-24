Juvenile Fiction Teaches Young Readers the Virtue of Kindness and Forgiveness Through the Eyes of an Angelfish

Xulon Press presents a delightful story encouraging children to be kind and to forgive.
FREEPORT, Maine, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Terry Van Tuyle provides entertaining juvenile fiction with meaningful Christian values in Angelica the Naughty Angelfish ($14.99, paperback, 9781662883590; $26.99, hardcover, 9781662884009; $5.99, e-book, 9781662883606).
Van Tuyle's juvenile fiction takes young readers (ages 4 and up) on a journey with Angelica the angelfish, when she suddenly moves from her safe and happy pet store home to a new fish Aquarium full of strange new fish, in a little girl named Zoey's bedroom. Not happy in her new surroundings, Angelica hatches a "naughty" plan to return to the pet store. However, with the help and compassion of her new fish neighbors, Angelica is led to overcome all obstacles, receiving huge amounts of kindness from her new friends. Through this powerful and entertaining story, children will see the importance of showing kindness towards others and understand what forgiveness is and how to forgive one another.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Van Tuyle said, "I love to tell children stories that also teach good values."
Terry Van Tuyle lives in Maine with her husband and son. Her B.A. in art education was intended for teaching elementary students, but after her fourth child was born, she found her life's calling was as a wife and a teacher to her own brood. With her teacher's heart, she can share with fun and imagination some of life's most important lessons. Although she puts her relationship with God first, Van Tuyle has always loved to read, a hobby that once got her through a difficult time in her personal life. She also enjoys gardening and canning and dehydrating food for her family. Van Tuyle is also the author of the book, Wiley the Three-Toed Sloths Quest.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Angelica the Naughty Angelfish is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Terry Van Tuyle, Salem Author Services, (207) 869 5192, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article