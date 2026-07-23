JVA Names SportWrench as Event Management Partner for JVA-Owned and Sanctioned Events

"Transitioning to SportWrench is another step toward creating a superior experience for our clubs, coaches, athletes, and families while continuing our mission to Better the Ball and lead the growth of junior volleyball," said Lisa Wielebnicki, Executive Director of JVA. Post this

SportWrench will also power a new compliance utility designed to streamline club sanctioning and automate player commitment verification by integrating verified athlete data directly into tournament rosters. The initiative supports JVA's ongoing efforts to improve transparency, strengthen eligibility oversight, and create a safer environment for boys volleyball.

The partnership reflects JVA's continued commitment to investing in technology that simplifies tournament operations while delivering a more connected experience for clubs, athletes, coaches, officials, and families.

"As the volleyball landscape evolves, JVA is committed to investing in technology, partnerships, and experiences that help clubs thrive. Transitioning to SportWrench is another step toward creating a superior experience for our clubs, coaches, athletes, and families while continuing our mission to Better the Ball and lead the growth of junior volleyball," said Lisa Wielebnicki, Executive Director of JVA.

Eugene Tichenor, Head of SportWrench at OTTO SPORT AI added, "JVA has earned the trust of volleyball clubs across the country by continually investing in the experience it provides its members. We're honored to become JVA's Event Management Partner and create a more connected volleyball ecosystem, where clubs, tournament operators, athletes, coaches, and families benefit from technology designed specifically for the sport."

JVA hosts some of the largest and most competitive junior volleyball events in the country, producing premier boys and girls tournaments nationwide. Its event portfolio includes more than a dozen annual competitions ranging from regional showcases to national championships, with individual events attracting up to 900+ teams and more than 34,000 athletes, coaches, families, and spectators. Collectively, JVA events welcome thousands of teams and hundreds of thousands of attendees each season, making JVA one of the nation's leading organizers of junior volleyball competition.

As part of the partnership, JVA will also become the first organization to deploy the new SportWrench suite of AI-powered event management tools. This includes OTTO EVENT Builder, an AI-powered scheduling engine that helps automate the creation and optimization of tournament schedules, and OTTO EVENT Live, a real-time operations hub that gives tournament directors greater visibility and control throughout an event. The new capabilities further underscore both organizations' commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for clubs, athletes, and fans.

Registration for the 2026–27 JVA season opens August 3. Clubs can complete their team event registrations through SportWrench and begin preparing for another year of JVA competition and events.

For additional information about JVA season registration, visit www.jvavolleyball.org.

About Junior Volleyball Association

Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) is focused exclusively on junior volleyball and the needs of the club community. Since 2006, JVA has worked to improve the junior volleyball experience by supporting a growing network of nearly 1,800 Club Director members while continuing its mission to 'Better the Ball' at every level. Built by Club Directors for Club Directors, JVA provides resources, events, education, and advocacy to help the sport grow in the right direction. Known for a more innovative and forward-thinking approach than traditional governing bodies, JVA continues to push the game forward by introducing new ideas, elevating the event experience, and creating opportunities that reflect where the sport is going, not where it's been. Learn more at www.jvavolleyball.org and follow @jvavolleyball on all social media platforms.

About SportWrench

SportWrench provides a full suite of event operations and ticketing solutions for junior volleyball, serving more than 1300 events, 55,000 teams, and millions of athletes and families each season.

SportWrench is part of the OTTO SPORT AI family of volleyball technology solutions, alongside University Athlete, the recruiting platform used by 95% of college volleyball programs, and OTTO SPORT Club, a modern club management platform. Across clubs, tournaments, and recruiting, OTTO SPORT AI is building the technology backbone for the sport of volleyball by connecting the organizations, athletes, coaches, and events that make the game thrive.

Media Contacts

Jody Vogelaar

OTTO SPORT AI

[email protected]

Katie Wells

Junior Volleyball Association

[email protected]

2026/27 JVA-OWNED CONFIRMED EVENTS SCHEDULE:

Premier Boys Event - November 2026 (TBA)

Snowball Slam - December 5-6, 2026

Rock 'N Rumble I - January 9-10, 2027

Rock 'N Rumble II - January 16-18, 2027

Brew City Battle I - January 23-24, 2027

Brew City Battle II - January 30-31, 2027

Charm City Challenge - January 30-31, 2027

World Challenge - April 9-11, 2027

18s National Championship - April 9-11, 2027

West Coast Cup - May 29-31, 2027

SummerFest - May 29-31, 2027

Windy City Round-Up - June 11-13, 2027

Media Contact

Jody Vogelaar, OTTO SPORT, 1 310-210-8361, [email protected], https://www.ottosport.ai/

Katie Wells, Junior Volleyball Association, [email protected], https://jvavolleyball.org/

SOURCE OTTO SPORT